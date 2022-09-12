Garre leads FMU golf in opening round of Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

CHOUDRANT, La. – Carlos Garre fired a two-under-par 70 to lead the Francis Marion University golf team as the Patriots opened the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Louisiana Tech.

The second round of the 54-hole event will be contested Monday on the 7,105-yard, par-72 Squire Creek Country Club, with the final 18 holes set for Tuesday.

Francis Marion posted a 296 team score on Sunday and stands 21st in the tightly bunched field. The University of Louisiana Monroe sits atop the team standings, two strokes ahead of the University of Houston and the host Bulldogs.

Carre, who stands tied for 24th place in the players’ standings, played a bogey-free round that included birdies on the par-5 ninth hole and the par-4 13th hole.

Other FMU golfers included McBee native Grant Sellers, who shot a 74 and is tied for 86th position and Florence native Michael Rials with a 75, good for a 92nd-place tie. First-year golfer Pake June of Florence carded a 77 in his first collegiate action and tied for 112th position, while Hartsville product Mitchell Vance shot a 79 and is tied for 118th.