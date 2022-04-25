Garre paces FMU golf after one round of Southland Championships

McKINNEY, Texas – Junior Carlos Garre shot a three-over-par 75 to lead Francis Marion University on Monday as the Patriots stand fourth after the opening round of the Southland Conference Championship Men’s Golf Tournament.

The three-day 54-hole event is being played on the Dye Course at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club, which is a par-72 course with a total yardage of 7,219.

Francis Marion, which was seeded first in the tournament, shot an opening-round 304 team score. Southeastern Louisiana University sits atop the team standings with a 297 tally, followed by Augusta University (299) and the University of New Orleans (299), Francis Marion, University of Incarnate Word (308), Nicholls State University (310), and Houston Baptist University (313).

Garre is tied for ninth after his first-round effort, while FMU senior McClure Thompson and junior Casper Kennedy are tied for 13th after shooting rounds of 76. Senior Grant Sellers and junior Mitchell Vance are both tied for 17th after carding 77 scores.

Kennedy eagled the par-5, 613-yard 16th hole to highlight the opening day for FMU.

Augusta’s Gareth Steyn and New Orleans’ Brady Bennett posted round-low scores of 71 (-1) to top the players’ standings.

Round-two tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. (CT) with the pairings from Nicholls and HBU. The twosomes for Francis Marion and UIW begin day-two at 8:15 a.m., and the threesomes from New Orleans, Augusta and Southeastern tee off at 9 a.m.