GARY EDWARDS: Adapting to the ever-changing landscape

BRISTOL, TENN.
I am sitting in Bristol, Tennessee this morning. Not by myself, mind you, but with the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams. We play King University in a Conference Carolinas doubleheader later today.
These games were not on the original schedule, and I had planned on celebrating a late Christmas with my Uncle Donnie and Aunt Linda in Greenville, North Carolina today. But our off-day became a game-day due to COVID concerns, so here we are.
You see, athletic conferences around the country are scrambling to stay on some type of schedule as basketball games are being postponed due to COVID protocols. Symptoms be damned, players who test positive are out 5-10 days.
If enough players are out, games have to be postponed. Seven seems to be the magic number for plowing ahead and playing, anything less than seven healthy players seems to lead to a postponement.
Many teams may have some healthy walk-ons, but only two or three scholarship players available. Kansas State played the other night with seven players and only one coach.
Many conferences were going to treat a COVID cancellation as a forfeiture, but most have walked back on that idea. Too many good teams were forfeiting too many games so now everyone is trying to reschedule.
The Patriots were originally scheduled to play King as part of a Friday-Saturday doubleheader in February. When a team has to travel so far it only makes sense to try to kill two birds with one stone.
Alas, it looks like we will board the bus again and head to Banner Elk with our one stone and only play Lees-McRae on February 4. Stay tuned as to who the conference will want us to play on that Saturday, if anyone.
As for me, I am trying to enjoy the sights and sounds of Bristol. I brought the team to State Street so they could straddle the center line and be in Virginia and Tennessee at the same time. We were careful not to straddle too wide in fear of straining our groins.
I probably shouldn’t tell you this because of a possible HIPPA violation, but our point guard has been out with a groin injury so I wouldn’t let him straddle the line. Be thankful if you have a healthy groin.
Later today, I’ll swing by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum if the snow is not too bad. Although our bus driver would like to take a lap, we probably won’t have time to get out to the Bristol Motor Speedway.
We’ll make the best of it. Bristol is not Americus, but it’s pretty darned close.