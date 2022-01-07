GARY EDWARDS: Adapting to the ever-changing landscape

The Patriots were originally scheduled to play King as part of a Friday-Saturday doubleheader in February. When a team has to travel so far it only makes sense to try to kill two birds with one stone.

Alas, it looks like we will board the bus again and head to Banner Elk with our one stone and only play Lees-McRae on February 4. Stay tuned as to who the conference will want us to play on that Saturday, if anyone.

As for me, I am trying to enjoy the sights and sounds of Bristol. I brought the team to State Street so they could straddle the center line and be in Virginia and Tennessee at the same time. We were careful not to straddle too wide in fear of straining our groins.

I probably shouldn’t tell you this because of a possible HIPPA violation, but our point guard has been out with a groin injury so I wouldn’t let him straddle the line. Be thankful if you have a healthy groin.

Later today, I’ll swing by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum if the snow is not too bad. Although our bus driver would like to take a lap, we probably won’t have time to get out to the Bristol Motor Speedway.

We’ll make the best of it. Bristol is not Americus, but it’s pretty darned close.