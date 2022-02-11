GARY EDWARDS: Adults behaving badly

Their soccer team was supposed to host the CAA Tournament. The women’s volleyball team sat atop the league standings on the day it was announced they were ineligible for postseason play.

Sanctioning departing schools by penalizing the athletes is beyond petty, but a good example of how convoluted college athletics and its leadership is right now. If your conference is banning opportunities for student-athletes, then your conference has forgotten why it exists.

But let’s not forget that the administrators at Stony Brook and James Madison knew about the conference bylaws because they voted for them. If they wanted their student-athletes to compete in league championships, all they had to do was delay their respective departures by one year.

When Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, they made it clear they would honor Big 12 bylaws and wait the necessary four years before making the move official.

Even though I worked on Long Island and I grew up in Virginia, I don’t know anyone at Stony Brook or James Madison now. If I did, I would ask them − particularly after the challenges their student athletes faced during COVID − why they risked their welfare with such a hasty departure?

Nor do I know anyone working in the offices of the American East or Colonial. If I did, I would ask them were there any grownups in the room when these decisions were made?