GARY EDWARDS: All I need for Christmas

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need…

− Song by Mariah Carey

My Christmas wish list is short. All I want, all I need is:

A college basketball player who actually wants to play around the basket. You know, power the ball up inside, get offensive rebounds, do the dirty work.

If you come to a Francis Marion University basketball game in the New Year, chances are we will start three young men who are 6-foot-8, 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-7 in height. That is a pretty big front line for an NCAA Division II basketball team.

But, as my Mom used to say, “Bless their hearts”, they couldn’t put the ball in the basket from two feet away if their respective lives depended on it.

It’s because they don’t really want to be around the basket. The 3-point line is where all the cool kids hang out. The basket is for the poor kids who can’t quite get their acne under control.