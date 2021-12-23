GARY EDWARDS: All I need for Christmas

I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need…
− Song by Mariah Carey
My Christmas wish list is short. All I want, all I need is:
A college basketball player who actually wants to play around the basket. You know, power the ball up inside, get offensive rebounds, do the dirty work.
If you come to a Francis Marion University basketball game in the New Year, chances are we will start three young men who are 6-foot-8, 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-7 in height. That is a pretty big front line for an NCAA Division II basketball team.
But, as my Mom used to say, “Bless their hearts”, they couldn’t put the ball in the basket from two feet away if their respective lives depended on it.
It’s because they don’t really want to be around the basket. The 3-point line is where all the cool kids hang out. The basket is for the poor kids who can’t quite get their acne under control.
The area around the basket is kryptonite to our guys. Oh, they’ll cut through there because I ask them to, or they will post up once in a while. But their body language tells you they would rather be emptying the holding tank on their parent’s RV.
In the old days guys liked to mix it up around the basket. Gary Franklin was a 6-foot-2 forward that led one of my IUP teams to the Final Four. He would take your head off and come out of the fray with a smile on his face.
I show my team film of these guys, the old warriors who relished the battle around the basket.
My team looks at them as youngsters look at dinosaur coloring books.
Everyone loves the basket, they just don’t like where the basket is located. But unfortunately a team is awarded no points if the ball does not actually go through the basket.
And my Patriots are no better at doing that from long-range as they are from point-blank range.
In our last game, we scored 22 points in the first half and I was depressed at intermission.
Then we scored 16 in the second half...
Dale Carnegie once said, “Every day is a new life to a wise man.” A new day, and a new year brings optimism for new results.
But just in case, Santa, I hope there is a hairy-chested warrior downstairs under the Christmas tree who just loves to dunk a basketball.