GARY EDWARDS: An open letter to Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown, the remarkably talented NFL wide receiver, has been in the news lately, again, for all the wrong reasons.

A couple of weeks ago against the New York Jets, he refused coach Bruce Arians' request to go into the game, and then removed his shoulder pads and shirt, ran into the end zone and faced the crowd in New York while holding up a peace sign and doing jumping jacks.

The Bucs of course released him from his contract, but quarterback Tom Brady came to his defense. He said the public should not be so quick to judge, that he hoped Brown would seek the help he needs.

Because this is only the latest transgression in a long line of missteps by the former Pro Bowler.

He wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh by illegally live streaming a video of the Stealers locker room. He was released from Oakland before ever playing a game over a helmet dispute.

He’s been accused of sexual assault on numerous occasions. Earlier this year he served a suspension for faking his COVID vaccination card.

You get the picture. This is either a seriously disturbed young man, or a colossal jerk, or perhaps a little of both.