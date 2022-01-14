GARY EDWARDS: An open letter to Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown, the remarkably talented NFL wide receiver, has been in the news lately, again, for all the wrong reasons.
A couple of weeks ago against the New York Jets, he refused coach Bruce Arians' request to go into the game, and then removed his shoulder pads and shirt, ran into the end zone and faced the crowd in New York while holding up a peace sign and doing jumping jacks.
The Bucs of course released him from his contract, but quarterback Tom Brady came to his defense. He said the public should not be so quick to judge, that he hoped Brown would seek the help he needs.
Because this is only the latest transgression in a long line of missteps by the former Pro Bowler.
He wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh by illegally live streaming a video of the Stealers locker room. He was released from Oakland before ever playing a game over a helmet dispute.
He’s been accused of sexual assault on numerous occasions. Earlier this year he served a suspension for faking his COVID vaccination card.
You get the picture. This is either a seriously disturbed young man, or a colossal jerk, or perhaps a little of both.
In any case, understanding that the modern athlete has more mental health issues than ever before, I think I may have a solution for him. So I’ve decided to write Antonio Brown a letter:
Dear Antonio:
You don’t know me but I have been reading about your troubles these past few years. I know many well-meaning people have probably reached out to you with suggestions, but I wonder if anyone has suggested the one thing that could definitely help to manage the anguish you most certainly feel.
Pray. Pray to a higher power than yourself. Give thanks every day for the many blessings that have been bestowed on you. Ask each day for help in managing your demons, for you do not face those demons alone.
Carl Jung was a famous Swiss psychiatrist who treated many hundreds of patients over his lifetime. He said, “It is safe to say that every one of them (patients) fell ill because he had lost that which the living religions of every age have given their followers, and none of them has been really healed who did not regain his religious outlook.”
Mahatma Gandhi, the great Indian leader who inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world, said, “Without prayer, I should have been a lunatic long ago.”
So, try prayer, Antonio Brown. That’s all I’ve got for you...
Sincerely,
An old coach