GARY EDWARDS: Another sunrise, another chance to play

Now, the sun’s coming up,

I’m riding with Lady Luck.

Lyrics from “Ol’ 55”

The sun came up this morning. This pandemic, this cursed pandemic, has cost us so much but for the lucky ones, the sun came up today.

And today, the Francis Marion men’s basketball team will be one of the lucky college basketball teams to play a game. The Patriots will take on Young Harris (as opposed to Old Harris) today at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center on our campus.

Many college teams will not have that opportunity. Of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences, seven have opted out of this season due to COVID.

Many NCAA Division I teams are negotiating a maze of interrupted seasons. Just recently a couple of high profile women’s programs canceled the remaining games on their respective schedules.

That’s a lot of players not playing. But the Patriots will take the court this afternoon with grateful hearts; grateful for the opportunity to play a game we all love so much.

I told my team at the beginning of this abbreviated season we are playing with “house money”. Win or lose, we are going to enjoy every practice and every game.