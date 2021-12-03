GARY EDWARDS: Brotherly Love?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the last year, nine students from Simon Gratz High School were shot to death, three in just the last month. Over 40 of the shooting victims this year have been under the age of 18.

The current Simon Gratz principal, Le’Yondo Dunn, recently received a text from one of his students, expressing grief that his friend had just died. “I’m so sad. I just lost four friends in a month. Why do we just live to die? It’s like there is no way out of this.”

Since 2015, more than 10,000 people have been shot in Philadelphia. More than 80% of those victims have been black males, and 96% of child homicides in the city this past year involved black boys.

And of these shootings in which people were wounded or killed, just 21% led to charges and less than 9% have led to a conviction. The bad guys are getting away with murder in Philadelphia.

Thank God, Ahmaud Arbery’s killers finally faced justice. Joe Biden called the killing a “devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country.”