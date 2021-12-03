GARY EDWARDS: Brotherly Love?

“No person should ever have a fear of walking, running, or driving in any community in this country.” - Dr. Fred Carter, FMU President
That was part of a short statement issued by the Francis Marion University president after three white men were convicted in Georgia’s Glynn County last week of murdering a black man, Ahmaud Arbery, while he was jogging through their neighborhood.
When I read Dr. Carter’s statement I remembered writing something very similar in a column almost 30 years ago. Back then as an assistant basketball coach at Hofstra University, and later as the head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, I frequently recruited many of the talented black athletes of inner-city Philadelphia.
The first time I recruited a young man from Simon Gratz, a high school in North Philadelphia, his parents suggested we meet outside the neighborhood due to the violence surrounding their home. This player lived only blocks from the school but was afraid to walk to school.
I wrote how sad it was, in this great country, that youngsters were afraid to go to school or parents afraid to leave the house in their own neighborhoods. And if they were not afraid they were probably armed and ready for confrontation.
That was more than 30 years ago. In 1990, Philadelphia had 500 deaths due to gun violence. A week ago, a 55-year-old grandmother became the 500th victim this year in the City of Brotherly Love.
In the last year, nine students from Simon Gratz High School were shot to death, three in just the last month. Over 40 of the shooting victims this year have been under the age of 18.
The current Simon Gratz principal, Le’Yondo Dunn, recently received a text from one of his students, expressing grief that his friend had just died. “I’m so sad. I just lost four friends in a month. Why do we just live to die? It’s like there is no way out of this.”
Since 2015, more than 10,000 people have been shot in Philadelphia. More than 80% of those victims have been black males, and 96% of child homicides in the city this past year involved black boys.
And of these shootings in which people were wounded or killed, just 21% led to charges and less than 9% have led to a conviction. The bad guys are getting away with murder in Philadelphia.
Thank God, Ahmaud Arbery’s killers finally faced justice. Joe Biden called the killing a “devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country.”
I would suggest the daily killings in this country’s inner-city neighborhoods also remind us of how impotent our politicians and so-called black leaders have been these past 30 years.