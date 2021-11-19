GARY EDWARDS: Career comes full circle

The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Franklin Springs, Georgia, today to take on the Lions of Emmanuel College. It will be my first Conference Carolinas game since March 5, 1987.
On that date my Bulldogs of Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) took on Jerry Steele’s High Point team for the NAIA District 26 championship and a trip to the NAIA National Championship in Kansas City.
Atlantic Christian and High Point were members of the Carolinas Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Back then the Carolinas Conference (Guilford, Elon, Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Western Carolina) was a premier conference and the NAIA Tournament was one of the greatest sporting events in the country.
Thirty-two teams from around the country would descend on Kansas City’s Memorial Auditorium (and later Kemper Arena) for a basketball junkie’s heaven. Eight games − beginning at 9 a.m. and not ending until close to midnight − were played on each of the first three days.
High Point’s Steele had made four trips to Kansas City as the head coach for Guilford College. He recruited most of the players (M.L. Carr, World B. Free) who won the national championship in 1973 before he moved to the professional ranks as the coach of the Carolina Cougars of the old ABA.
So it was a legendary, veteran coach who brought his Panthers into Wilson Gymnasium on that Thursday night in March. Fortunately, the young and brash coach of Atlantic Christian had a lot of talented players.
Behind the scoring of Ricky Melendez and Doren Chapman, the rebounding of Arnold Vinson and Vince Dooms, and the support of the raucous hometown crowd, the Bulldogs prevailed, 67-64.
I remember how hot it was in that tiny, packed gymnasium, and I remember ripping the seat of my pants mid-way through the second half. I believe my parents were there, my children had not been born.
We cut down the nets, I sang my little “It’s on the Roof” cheer, and I took my team to Kansas City. Months later I moved to Charleston to become the head coach at Baptist College (now Charleston Southern).
My children helped me cut down the nets there, and later in Pennsylvania, but life has moved oh so quickly. So many games, so many ups and downs, since that March night in 1987.
And now I am the veteran coach taking his team into a tiny gymnasium to play a Conference Carolinas game. Anxious to see how his young team will perform against the preseason No. 1, anxious to repeat past glories.
My career has come full circle. I probably won’t move fast enough today to rip my pants.