GARY EDWARDS: Career comes full circle

So it was a legendary, veteran coach who brought his Panthers into Wilson Gymnasium on that Thursday night in March. Fortunately, the young and brash coach of Atlantic Christian had a lot of talented players.

Behind the scoring of Ricky Melendez and Doren Chapman, the rebounding of Arnold Vinson and Vince Dooms, and the support of the raucous hometown crowd, the Bulldogs prevailed, 67-64.

I remember how hot it was in that tiny, packed gymnasium, and I remember ripping the seat of my pants mid-way through the second half. I believe my parents were there, my children had not been born.

We cut down the nets, I sang my little “It’s on the Roof” cheer, and I took my team to Kansas City. Months later I moved to Charleston to become the head coach at Baptist College (now Charleston Southern).

My children helped me cut down the nets there, and later in Pennsylvania, but life has moved oh so quickly. So many games, so many ups and downs, since that March night in 1987.

And now I am the veteran coach taking his team into a tiny gymnasium to play a Conference Carolinas game. Anxious to see how his young team will perform against the preseason No. 1, anxious to repeat past glories.

My career has come full circle. I probably won’t move fast enough today to rip my pants.