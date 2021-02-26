GARY EDWARDS: Coaching career comes full circle

This afternoon the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will play its last game of the 2021 season. We were able to squeeze in 14 games while many in our conference played far less or shut down their seasons entirely.

I am proud of our players for their resiliency. It would have been easier for them to “opt-out” (the new term for “quit”) but they never did and for that I am proud and appreciative.

Today’s game at the Smith University Center against Flagler College will also be our last men’s basketball contest as a member of the Peach Belt Conference. The Patriots are moving to Conference Carolinas next season.

The Peach Belt was formed in 1989 and began play in the fall of 1990. The seven charter members of the conference were Armstrong Atlantic, Columbus State, Georgia College, Lander, USC Aiken, USC Upstate and Francis Marion.

Through numerous changes in membership, Francis Marion has been a constant for 30 years. But recently the Peach Belt has been moving, geographically and philosophically, away from Francis Marion.

There are now seven Georgia schools in the conference with plans to add more. To use a political phrase, we did not leave the Peach Belt, the Peach Belt left us.