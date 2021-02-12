GARY EDWARDS: Hard not to empathize with USC's Martin

I watched the University of South Carolina men’s basketball team play Alabama the other night. Coach Frank Martin didn’t look too good, and his team looked even worse.

But before you Gamecock boosters at the country club start pooling your money to buy him out, let’s take a closer look. He is, after all, trying to negotiate a very unusual basketball season.

His team has endured three COVID pauses, and eight regularly-scheduled games have been either cancelled or postponed. Martin himself has come down with the virus twice.

He has lost several close friends recently. Legendary Miami high school basketball coach Shaky Rodriquez died in November. ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez, 58, passed away on Super Bowl Sunday.

Frank Martin is not the type of man who makes excuses, and he would not want me making excuses for him. But as a college basketball coach, I can speak to how hard this season has been on players, coaches and staff.

My Francis Marion men’s basketball team has been affected less by COVID than any other team in the Peach Belt Conference. And yet, three players have missed practices and games due to false positives.