GARY EDWARDS: Not feeling too sorry for big-time coaches let go

Kentucky is one of only 14 states in this country that has neither decriminalized nor approved the use of marijuana in any way. That being said, I am convinced John Calipari, the men’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, got his hands on some pretty powerful ganga the other day.
In response to the firing of Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack, Calipari actually said: “Coaching is a hard profession. We’re all 30 days from bankruptcy. Everybody in this profession.”
Chris Mack received $4.8 million from Louisville not to coach its basketball team. After Cincinnati earned a trip to the Super Bowl and only days after he was let go, poor old Coach Mack was seen celebrating with several hundred Bengals fans in an Ohio watering hole.
As for Coach Calipari, if Kentucky decides he is not the man for the job (and that could come at the end of any three-game losing streak), the Wildcats will be cutting a check for $60 million. That’s right, Calipari’s buyout is $60 million, and from where I come from that is a long way from bankruptcy.
That’s why I never feel sorry for professional or big-time college coaches getting fired. From January 1, 2010, to January 31, 2021, FBS schools in this country spent $533.6 million to pay football coaches − and men’s and women’s basketball coaches − not to work at their respective institutions.
Amy Perko, CEO of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, said, “Institutions threw away more than half a billion dollars…on richly compensated coaches, instead of using the money to support the education, health and safety of college athletes.”
After going 28-30 in just over four seasons at South Carolina, Will Muschamp received $13.2 million Gamecock dollars. He also got $6.2 million after being fired from Florida in 2014.
Unless Elmer Fudd is his financial planner, Will Muschamp and his family should be financially secure for generations to come. It’s the guys at the small schools we should be concerned about.
They don’t have the luxury of a negotiated long-term contract or a buyout. Most contracts are year-to-year, most coaches serve at the “pleasure” of the athletic director and the president of the school.
I’ve been in this business a long time, and I have always said if they want to get rid of you they’ll find a way to get rid of you. Losing only makes it easier for administrators to pull the plug.
Most coaches do indeed walk a tightrope. The big-time guys have a safety net, the small time guys do not.
Fear not, Coach Calipari, Chris Mack is not going to go bankrupt any time soon. Unless his Bengals win the Super Bowl and he starts buying drinks for everyone in that Ohio bar.