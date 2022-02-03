GARY EDWARDS: Not feeling too sorry for big-time coaches let go

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amy Perko, CEO of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, said, “Institutions threw away more than half a billion dollars…on richly compensated coaches, instead of using the money to support the education, health and safety of college athletes.”

After going 28-30 in just over four seasons at South Carolina, Will Muschamp received $13.2 million Gamecock dollars. He also got $6.2 million after being fired from Florida in 2014.

Unless Elmer Fudd is his financial planner, Will Muschamp and his family should be financially secure for generations to come. It’s the guys at the small schools we should be concerned about.

They don’t have the luxury of a negotiated long-term contract or a buyout. Most contracts are year-to-year, most coaches serve at the “pleasure” of the athletic director and the president of the school.

I’ve been in this business a long time, and I have always said if they want to get rid of you they’ll find a way to get rid of you. Losing only makes it easier for administrators to pull the plug.

Most coaches do indeed walk a tightrope. The big-time guys have a safety net, the small time guys do not.

Fear not, Coach Calipari, Chris Mack is not going to go bankrupt any time soon. Unless his Bengals win the Super Bowl and he starts buying drinks for everyone in that Ohio bar.