GARY EDWARDS: Super Son-day for Tom Brady

When Tom Brady takes the field tomorrow evening in Tampa for Super Bowl LV at 43 years and 188 days of age, he will become the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl.
He supplants Matt Stover, a kicker for the Colts, for that particular honor.
He won six championship rings with the New England Patriots, but he will be wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform as he tries for a seventh. He led the Bucs to three straight road wins over divisional champions in a circular route back to Raymond James Stadium.
He was a sixth-round draft choice in 2000. Six other quarterbacks (for bonus points, can you name them?) were drafted ahead of him. He has now been the starting quarterback in a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).
The Bucs were 7-9 last season and had not even made the playoffs since 2007. Brady walked into the locker room and it seems these Bucs began to demand more of themselves than in the past.
His work ethic and preparation is legendary. He is a powerful endorsement for following your passion and sacrificing for it.
You know I love a world in which the people with the fiercest commitment come out on top.
And I don’t think it would hurt if our world saw a miracle, an unimaginable show of strength, from a 43-year-old quarterback in Super Bowl LV.
But that’s not why I will be rooting for Tom Brady tomorrow night. I’ll be rooting for him because he took the time to find his 13-year-old son, Jack, in the stands at frigid Lambeau Field after the NFC championship game two weeks ago.
It was only a moment. A hug. An “I love you.” An “I’ll see you soon.” But it spoke volumes.
It seems that somewhere among the hours of fanatical preparation that colors his professional life, Tom Brady finds time to be with his son.
“Tom and Jack are super tight,” a family friend says. “You’ll see them throwing the football around all the time.”
Real fathers who do the daily stuff that makes them heroes in the eyes of their sons, well, there are no Hall of Fames for them. But there are other rewards, more important rewards.
After beating Aaron Rogers and the Packers to earn his trip to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady remarked that having his son in the stands made it a perfect night.
“It doesn’t get any better for a dad than that,” he said.
Doesn’t get any better for a son, either.