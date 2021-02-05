GARY EDWARDS: Super Son-day for Tom Brady

When Tom Brady takes the field tomorrow evening in Tampa for Super Bowl LV at 43 years and 188 days of age, he will become the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl.

He supplants Matt Stover, a kicker for the Colts, for that particular honor.

He won six championship rings with the New England Patriots, but he will be wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform as he tries for a seventh. He led the Bucs to three straight road wins over divisional champions in a circular route back to Raymond James Stadium.

He was a sixth-round draft choice in 2000. Six other quarterbacks (for bonus points, can you name them?) were drafted ahead of him. He has now been the starting quarterback in a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).

The Bucs were 7-9 last season and had not even made the playoffs since 2007. Brady walked into the locker room and it seems these Bucs began to demand more of themselves than in the past.

His work ethic and preparation is legendary. He is a powerful endorsement for following your passion and sacrificing for it.

You know I love a world in which the people with the fiercest commitment come out on top.