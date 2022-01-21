GARY EDWARDS: Training can never replace playing

I think the McLeod Health and Fitness Center is one of the best things about Florence. You’ll find me there most mornings, getting a little exercise, getting ready to face the day.

I received an e-mail the other day informing me, and all the other “valued members and patrons”, that they were going to transform the very nice basketball court there into a new athletic performance facility. Another basketball court bites the dust.

It’s just a sign of the times, though, as young athletes move away from actually playing the game to constantly training to play the game. There’s an important difference, you know.

Dribbling around cones and shooting stationary jumpers may make your parents smile, and expand your trainer’s pockets, but many of those skills don’t translate to success in an actual game. Cones don’t have arms.

Many of the great players in the history of the game honed their craft by first playing and competing on outdoor courts, mostly in the inner city neighborhoods of this country. The most famous of all these courts is Rucker Park in Harlem, New York.