GARY EDWARDS: Unselfish play should always be rewarded

Let me tell you about Tionne Rollins, a 6-foot-2-inch junior guard from Tallahassee, Florida, who is the leading scorer on the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team.

I call Tionne “T” or “T-Bone” because I have a hard time pronouncing his first name correctly.

I have problems with the pronunciation of several of my players’ names. I call Farid “F”, I constantly get Yohan and Jonah mixed up, and often I just rely on my old standby of “Hoss” when I want to get a player’s attention.

But Tionne is “T” to me, and he did something a few games ago that I have never seen or heard of in my over four decades of coaching college basketball.

Several games ago the Patriots were in a nail-biter against one of our Conference Carolinas opponents. The game came down to the final seconds and we needed a defensive stop to win the game.

It should come as no surprise that a team coached by a man who cannot remember his player’s names can only remember two defenses: man and zone. In the time out right before the game-deciding possession, I asked the guys what they thought.