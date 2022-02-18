GARY EDWARDS: Unselfish play should always be rewarded

Let me tell you about Tionne Rollins, a 6-foot-2-inch junior guard from Tallahassee, Florida, who is the leading scorer on the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team.
I call Tionne “T” or “T-Bone” because I have a hard time pronouncing his first name correctly.
I have problems with the pronunciation of several of my players’ names. I call Farid “F”, I constantly get Yohan and Jonah mixed up, and often I just rely on my old standby of “Hoss” when I want to get a player’s attention.
But Tionne is “T” to me, and he did something a few games ago that I have never seen or heard of in my over four decades of coaching college basketball.
Several games ago the Patriots were in a nail-biter against one of our Conference Carolinas opponents. The game came down to the final seconds and we needed a defensive stop to win the game.
It should come as no surprise that a team coached by a man who cannot remember his player’s names can only remember two defenses: man and zone. In the time out right before the game-deciding possession, I asked the guys what they thought.
Everyone was in agreement we should play man. But then “T” spoke up and said, “Coach, Matt is a better defender than me, maybe he should be in there.”
My jaw dropped, but he was right. I put Matt Lee in the game, we played a great defensive possession, and we won the game.
In the jubilant locker room after the game, I praised everyone, but I especially pointed out the unselfishness shown by Tionne. I talked about how the basketball gods tend to reward that type of behavior.
And wouldn’t you know it, a week ago the Patriots were in another barn burner, this time against North Greenville University at the Smith University Center on our campus. Tionne had the ball in his hands with 30 seconds left and the game tied.
The clock began to wind down…25 seconds…20 seconds…we were holding the ball for the last shot. “T” had played an outstanding game up to that point and everyone in the gym knew he would take that last shot.
He made his move with about eight seconds left and drove the lane. The North Greenville players collapsed around him.
Most college basketball players would have forced up a shot. Tionne calmly turned and passed the ball to a wide-open Alex Cox who made the game-winning three-pointer as the horn sounded.
Again, in the locker room after the game, I praised Alex and the rest of the team, but they all knew who the real hero was. The basketball gods had rewarded making the correct play, the unselfish play, once again.