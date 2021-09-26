Gibbons records 200th career save as Coker field hockey edges Converse in OT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team downed Converse 2-1 in an overtime thriller on Sunday while senior goalkeeper Kelsey Gibbons recorded her 200th career save in the victory.

The teams opened with a scoreless first quarter, before Converse would strike first three and a half minutes into the second to take a 1-0 lead. The teams would trade scoring chances through the rest of the quarter, before Converse would take its 1-0 lead to the half.

The Cobras would knot things up through a series of penalty corners in the third quarter, cashing in on a scoring chance five minutes into the frame. Lieke Bruijn set up a shot for Coda Fisher, whose shot was deflected in by Britt Kabo for Fisher's first career assist.

A scoreless fourth quarter would send the game to overtime tied at one.

Just 36 seconds into the extra session, Rylie Cordrey scored the game-winner unassisted on a backhanded shot to seal the victory for the Cobras.

Coker posted 12 shots in the game, led by four from Kabo while Cordrey had three. Indy Echteld and Fisher each had two shots, while Delaney Mitchell recorded one. Gibbons picked up the win between the pipes along with her career milestone, totaling six saves in the game including several on the doorstep.

The Cobras return to action next Saturday on the road at Queens (N.C.). The game is set for a 1 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.