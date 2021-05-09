Glenski survives for 1st Late Model win at FMS this year

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Mooresville, N.C.’s Ryan Glenski survived an off-track excursion with 13 laps to go to score his first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock win of the year Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway.

Zack Miracle qualified on the pole with a lap of 82.536 miles per hour, but would lose the lead to Jeremy McDowell at the drop of the green flag. McDowell led until his car slowed on a lap 23 restart following a caution for Janson Marchbanks’ Chevy stalling in turn three.

With McDowell’s problems, Glenski assumed the lead before the field was slowed on lap 30 when Anthony Adams’ machine went over the turn one embankment.

Travis Truett had a strong top five run going until he spun entering turn one with 27 laps to go. Likewise, Casey Kelley was running in the top five when he was sent spinning by Jamie Weatherford with 13 laps to go.

The tension level would raise up a notch on the restart as Glenski and Matt Cox battled for the lead into turn one. Glenski’s car went wide exiting turn two, briefly going off the pavement on the backstretch and then nearly spinning through turns three and four. Luckily for Glenski, the caution waved for a spin off the track in turn three by Kade Brown, handing the lead back to Glenski for the final restart.