Goff tabbed as Wilson's first wrestling coach

The rest came together quickly as Goff was hired and got to work on building the Tigers’ program from scratch.

“It’s so much of a physical sport,” he said. “I love the tactics of it. I’ve done a lot of research and I’ve done a lot of prep work for it.

“I also have a pretty experienced assistant coach (Ralph Howard) coming along with me, so I feel confident now stepping into the role with some experience at my back.”

The biggest step now will be getting kids into the program and getting them in shape as soon as possible, Goff said.

“Getting guys in and getting conditioning done – we have to start that as soon as possible,” he said. “We’re in the same region with Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach and programs that have been around for a while. So we’re facing experience.

“But my No. 1 goal is to get kids in and teach them the basics and go from there. You have to have that foundation and build from that.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.