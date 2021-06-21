Goff tabbed as Wilson's first wrestling coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – There was always some regret when Dakota Goff thought about his high school wrestling career.
Goff, who attended Mayo High School in Darlington, also wrestled for Hartsville High after being recruited by a friend, Anthony Nycum. He wrestled during his freshman and sophomore seasons (2011-2012) as a heavyweight under coach Michael Lynch.
Goff made the decision to stop wrestling in order to concentrate on his studies his last two years, however.
“With meets being the way they were, we would sometimes get back really late and I was missing homework and things like that,” he said. “It’s something you have to balance.”
Now there’s a second chapter to his story, as Goff’s experiences on the mat and off will serve him well in his next role after being named Wilson High’s first wrestling coach.
All three Florence One Schools will have new wrestling programs in the fall, and Goff is the third and final coach announced. South Florence hired Marquise Camp while West Florence tabbed Andrew Cummings as its first coach.
Goff, who works at Williams Middle School, was talking about his wrestling background with WMS Athletic Director Shasha Tamplin, who told him about Florence One potentially getting varsity programs in the near future.
The rest came together quickly as Goff was hired and got to work on building the Tigers’ program from scratch.
“It’s so much of a physical sport,” he said. “I love the tactics of it. I’ve done a lot of research and I’ve done a lot of prep work for it.
“I also have a pretty experienced assistant coach (Ralph Howard) coming along with me, so I feel confident now stepping into the role with some experience at my back.”
The biggest step now will be getting kids into the program and getting them in shape as soon as possible, Goff said.
“Getting guys in and getting conditioning done – we have to start that as soon as possible,” he said. “We’re in the same region with Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach and programs that have been around for a while. So we’re facing experience.
“But my No. 1 goal is to get kids in and teach them the basics and go from there. You have to have that foundation and build from that.”