GOLF ROUNDUP: Florence's Rials finishes tied for 4th at SCGA Amateur Championship

GEORGETOWN, S.C. − Florence’s Michael Rials finished the 90th SCGA Amateur Championship in a three-way tie for fourth place at the DeBordieu Club on Sunday after shooting a 74 on the final day.

Rials, the former Trinity Collegiate standout who currently plays for Francis Marion University, was tied for second place entering the day and was just a stroke off the lead set by Greenville’s Harry Reynolds.

Reynolds shot a 71 Sunday to pull away for a three-stroke victory and the overall title.

Rials wasn’t the only FMU golfer to finish in the top 20. McBee’s Grant Sellers shot a 72 to finish tied for 17th while Hartsville’s Mitchell Vance finished with a 77 to earn the 20th overall spot all to himself.

Home win for Scotland’s Grant Forrest at Hero OpenST ANDREWS, Scotland — Scotland’s Grant Forrest held off a brilliant challenge from England’s James Morrison to win his first European Tour title by one stroke at the Hero Open on Sunday.

Forrest birdied the last two holes at Fairmont St Andrews for a 6-under-par 66 in the final round. His 24-under 264 total put him a shot ahead of Morrison, who had set the clubhouse target following a superb 63.

There had not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.