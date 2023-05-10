FLORENCE, S.C. – Dale Jarrett is a NASCAR legend, recognized in 1998 as one of the sport’s 50 greatest drivers.

He’s a Hall of Famer who won the 1999 Cup championship, along with three Daytona 500s and two Brickyard 400s. And he even won three Darlington Raceway spring events (1997-98, 2001) and scored three pole positions.

Before Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, however, Jarrett will accomplish yet another first in the sport – being an honorary pace-car driver.

“I’m extremely excited; this is one of the things I’ve never done,” said Jarrett, who is part of NBC Sports’ broadcasting team for September’s Cook Out Southern 500. “I’ll have to say I’m a little bit on the nervous side. I’ve been on the pole at Darlington, looking at the pace car in front of me. But I’ve never been in the pace car looking at the field behind me. It should be fun.”

An even bigger Darlington event Jarett witnessed was his father – fellow Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett – setting the sport’s record for biggest victory margin (14 laps) in the 1965 Southern 500.

“We were living in Camden at the time; it was a great day, a hot day. The Camden High School band was even performing there that day,” said Dale Jarrett, who starred in high school sports in North Carolina.

“But at that time, I hadn’t even turned 9 years old.”

Being so young, Jarrett didn’t fully comprehend the magnitude of his father’s win that day.

“We got to Victory Lane, then the most special thing to happen on the day as I got to Victory Lane was that ‘Doc’ (Milburn Stone) and ‘Festus’ (Ken Curtis) from the TV show ‘Gunsmoke’ were there,” Jarrett said, laughing. “I was more intrigued by that after I saw them in Victory Lane than I was with my dad winning the Southern 500 – especially by 14 laps.”

Jarrett said he never recalled Ned being nervous before a race, especially that 1965 Southern 500 in a year he also won his second Cup points crown.

“He was just mentally prepared and ready for the challenge that each and every weekend presented,” Jarrett said. “He knew he had a good car the day of that Southern 500, but he didn’t think he’d have a car that would win by 14 laps. Nobody would have thought that before the race. But he always felt like he had a chance to win. He was always in control of his emotions and knew he was good at what he did and he just needed to go do his job.”

Ned Jarrett won 50 career Cup races, and Dale Jarrett won 32.

This weekend, two drivers will honor Dale Jarrett with throwback schemes to his UPS livery: Carson Hocevar in Friday’s truck race and Ross Chastain in Sunday’s Cup race.

“Our sport embraces the history that we have,” Dale Jarrett said. “To have drivers that want to honor me through the weekend makes me feel proud about what I accomplished and proud about the sport.”

But Jarrett didn’t think while growing up he wanted to be a professional race car driver. As he prepared to graduate high school, he had a golf scholarship offer from the University of South Carolina, and some smaller schools offered him to play football.

Jarrett said he won three high school golf tournaments with his best score a 69 (Jarrett’s lowest round overall has been a 64).

“I chose to work on my golf game in other ways. Then, the opportunity to drive a race car came along when I was 20,” Jarrett said. “After I drove that first race, I remember telling my dad that was what I wanted to do; I just didn’t know where I was going to get the money and all that. Fortunately, I made the right decision.”

Ned Jarrett is also expected to be at Darlington this weekend as part of the sport’s 75th birthday celebration. That just gives Dale Jarrett memories of all the people waiting in the family’s lawn later that day in 1965 after Ned won that Southern 500.

“It gave me pause to realize how special my dad is, and what he did was special,” Dale said. “Going forward, I realized what my dad did was not just a job, it was special that my dad did what a lot of other people couldn’t do.”