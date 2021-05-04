Gordon's 2007 Mother's Day victory a remarkable one

But it did — thanks in part to a late gamble by Gordon. With 23 laps to go, the majority of the field made one last pit stop, but Gordon stayed out and captured his third victory in four races.

“There at the end we had a great car; just didn’t have the track position — Jimmie Johnson had it,” he said. “When those guys came in to pit, it was just a great call by (crew chief) Steve Letarte.

“What an amazing year we’re having.”

The victory did not come without some controversy, however. Denny Hamlin, now a three-time Cup race winner at Darlington, led for 179 laps but fell back when his crew dropped a pair of lug nuts on a late pit stop.

He wound up second, but believed he could have won if NASCAR had called a late caution for debris on the track.

“Somebody’s entire fender and underbody was on the race track,” Hamlin told reporters afterward. “I literally pumped my fist in the car because I knew a caution was going to come out. And of course, if caution comes out, it’s game over. Instead, Hendrick gets another break.”

Gordon himself was a little surprised as well, but pointed to what he thought was an unnecessary caution for debris that was called with 17 laps to go.