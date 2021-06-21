Graduate transfer to join FMU softball

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced that graduate transfer NaJah Gerrald, a 5-foot-7 left-handed-hitting outfielder from Orlando, Fla., will join the Patriot program for the 2022 season.
Gerrald played four seasons at Flagler College and will be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the 2020 season.
This past spring, she batted .327 with 22 runs scored and a .406 on-base percentage en route to garnering second-team All-Peach Belt Conference honors.
In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, she led the Saints with a .385 average and scored 19 runs in 26 contests with a .435 on-base percentage. She appeared in 128 games over the past four years with the Flagler program. She was named to the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll.
Gerrald is a graduate of University High School in Orange City, Fla. She earned honorable mention All-Area recognition as a senior. She was named to the Daytona Beach News-Journal All-Area squad as a junior after leading the team in runs scored (25), triples (2), home runs (2) and finishing second in batting average (.417). She also picked up honorable mention Miracle Sports All-State honors as a junior. In addition to softball, she also lettered in basketball and bowling.
“NaJah will add immediate collegiate experience to our roster,” Vallee said. “I think that even after four-years of collegiate play that she has some untapped tools that we can help bring out and make her even more of an impact player for us in 2022. She will come to FMU as a graduate student, totally understanding the importance of academics and how it meshes with athletics.”
Francis Marion lost three seniors off its recent 2021 squad and has previously announced the signing of five freshmen (right-handed pitcher and outfielder Emma Moberg of Stokesdale, N.C., infielder/outfielder Laurin Nodine of Wellford, middle infielder Paige Strickland of Creedmoor, N.C., right-handed pitcher Whitley Weathers of St. George, first baseman Liz Willard of Chesterfield) and one transfer (junior college right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent of Auburndale, Fla.).