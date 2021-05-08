Gragson DQ'd, negates 3rd Dash 4 Cash bonus

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Although it wasn't an overall victory, Noah Gragson was happy to pick up his third straight Dash 4 Cash bonus in Saturday's Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway.
At least he was until post-race inspection.
Gragson was disqualified under Xfinity Series Rule 20.14.c following an issue with his suspension:
"All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel."
Because of that, Gragson's fourth-place finish and extra cash prize were wiped out along with his stage points. The $100,000 bonus instead went to A.J. Allmendinger, who finished 12th and was the next-highest finisher among drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus.
It comes as a tough blow to the driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, who wound up leading the most laps (40) to earn his fourth top-5 finish this season at the time.
Saturday started off as another step in the right direction for Gragson, who had some early struggles to begin the season. He finished 28th or worse in four of the first five races.
Things turned around a little with a fifth-place finish at his home track in Las Vegas, and his fortunes improved greatly over the next six trips to the track until Saturday's DQ.
“Obviously you want to win, but I’m not losing sleep over it,” Gragson said following the race. “I know we have a great group at JR Motorsports; I know we have great race cars. …You can’t control the uncontrollable. I just try to do the best job I can do and be prepared when I get to the racetrack.”
A couple of key pit stops kept him from making a bigger push at the end, he said.
“We got beat there on the final pit stop, which kind of hurt us and lost some positions,” Gragson said after losing the lead following a caution on lap 128. “The pit crew did awesome today…just (have to) clean up a little bit of stuff on my end and what not."
Gragson now has to turn his attention to Dover, where he’s captured four top-10s before. He'll also look to try to make up ground in the points standings as well after initially moving from ninth to seventh on Saturday.