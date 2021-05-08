Gragson DQ'd, negates 3rd Dash 4 Cash bonus

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Although it wasn't an overall victory, Noah Gragson was happy to pick up his third straight Dash 4 Cash bonus in Saturday's Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway.

At least he was until post-race inspection.

Gragson was disqualified under Xfinity Series Rule 20.14.c following an issue with his suspension:

"All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel."

Because of that, Gragson's fourth-place finish and extra cash prize were wiped out along with his stage points. The $100,000 bonus instead went to A.J. Allmendinger, who finished 12th and was the next-highest finisher among drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus.

It comes as a tough blow to the driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, who wound up leading the most laps (40) to earn his fourth top-5 finish this season at the time.

Saturday started off as another step in the right direction for Gragson, who had some early struggles to begin the season. He finished 28th or worse in four of the first five races.