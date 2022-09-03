 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUTO RACING

Gragson wins Darlington Xfinity race in thrilling finish

  • Updated
DARLINGTON, S.C. – It took a few hours longer than expected, but Noah Gragson found Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway.

And he did it in likely one of the most thrilling finishes in recent memory.

Gragson, who led the most laps of anyone on Saturday (82), took advantage of a last-lap pass while Sheldon Creed and Kyle Larson were battling for the top spot to come away with a victory in the Xfinity Series SportClips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

The No. 9 driver for JR Motorsports won last year’s September Xfinity race as well, and JR drivers have won the last four trips to the track Too Tough to Tame.

The race was delayed for more than two hours by inclement weather.

WILL BE UPDATED

