Graves' outside shooting propels No. 10 West Florence boys past South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence coach Kevin Robinson's rule of thumb: If a guard has the hot hand, let him shoot it.

Just so happened, senior Bryson Graves had the hot hand. He made three second-half 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points during the 10th-ranked Knights' 66-58 win Friday at South Florence.

"Once I started hitting them in warmups, I knew they were going to apply to the game," Graves said. "I knew I had to just keep shooting. I missed my first two, but I kept shooting."

After a last-second 3-pointer by Ziyon Gamble gave South a 30-28 halftime lead, Robinson had a few words with Graves.

"I just told Bryson to keep shooting. He had the hot hand," Robinson said. "Once we had the lead, we dug in defensively, and things kind of went our way."

But early in the third quarter, South Florence stretched its lead to five on Joseph McMillan's three-point play. After the Knights climbed within 37-36 on a Darren Lloyd putback, Graves got open atop the key and sank the second of his four total 3-pointers that found nothing but net.

That particular 3-pointer was the start of an 11-2 West run that put the Bruins away.

"I just had to give the team life," Graves said. "We talked about that in the locker room. We needed life to beat this team. They're at home, have a big game. They wanted this one, and we had to go take it."

Robinson agreed.

"We just needed to get the lead," he said.

Graves' final 3-pointer resulted in the Knights' largest lead at 59-43.

Bruins coach Dom Harris thought more factors resulted in South's home loss.

"The difference was offensive rebounds," Harris said. "We stopped them on the majority of first possessions. Then, we didn't box out well enough, and they got second and third chances. And we played a little selfishly in the second half; we didn't stick to the game plan. We didn't execute plays."

Lloyd finished with 18 points for West, followed by Deuce Hudson with 15.

And McMillan led South with 14.

WF;10;18;24;14--66

SF;15;15;10;18--58

WEST FLORENCE (66)

Deuce Hudson 15, Dominic Jones 8, Darren Lloyd 18, Bryson Graves 21, Beaton 6

SOUTH FLORENCE (58)

Brown 8, Gamble 9, Joseph McMillan 14, McFadden 8, Davis 3, Moorer 7, Lesane 2, Robinson 7.

RECORDS: WF 14-6 overall, 4-1 Region 6-4A; SF 10-10, 3-2