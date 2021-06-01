Grice, Wilson help Dillon edge Seneca 3-2

DILLON, S.C. – There was no panic inside the Dillon High School dugout during Tuesday’s 3A state championship series opener, catcher Logan Grice said.
“We had to fight the whole game,” Grice commented. “But I think we’ve played a lot of games that were close like that that kind of prepared us for this type of game.
“…There were times when we were down, but we never got down in the dugout.”
It was a tight battle with Seneca for most of the evening, but Grice’s one-out double in the sixth followed by Ny Wilson’s two-out infield single helped put the Wildcats one win away from the title thanks to a 3-2 victory at DHS.
The two teams will continue the best of three series Thursday at Seneca High School at 6 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at a neutral site and time yet to be determined.
“We played one of the toughest schedules in the state, so we’ve been in these situations,” Wildcats coach Stevie Grice said after his team improved to 25-8. “They’re composure’s real good.”
It’s a matter of good pitching, good defense and timely hitting, coach Grice went on to say, and Dillon had all three working Tuesday.
Starter Paige Sherman allowed just two runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. The defense played near-flawless behind her as one miscue didn’t wind up hurting the Wildcats in the end.
“Sherman’s a bulldog on the mound,” coach Grice said. “Great, great pitcher – she’s done it for us all year. And our defense played great behind her. We get some timely hits and make plays and she continues to pitch the way she does for us, I believe in us.”
The Bobcats were actually the ones to get on the scoreboard first. Emily Williams doubled to lead off the second and Ashlyn Brown singled her home next batter.
The Wildcats responded with a two-run third. Jenascia Lester, the nine-hole hitter, singled to lead off the frame and stole second. Cierra Grice followed with an infield hit and also proceeded to swipe second base.
That set the table for Qy Wilson and Abby Bristow as back-to-back RBI groundouts put the Wildcats on top, 2-1.
The lead was short-lived as Seneca struck again in the fourth. Natalie Windham reached on an infield single to lead things off and quickly took off for second. Williams followed with an RBI single and the game was knotted at 2-2.
Sherman worked out of further damage that inning – stranding two runners on base – and also left a runner at third in the fifth inning.
That allowed for the sixth-inning heroics from the Wildcats. Following Logan Grice’s double, Seneca starter Makenzie Martin got a big second out with a strikeout, leaving it up to Ny Wilson.
Wilson connected on a grounder between third and short that made it just far enough for her to beat the throw at first base.
In the meantime, the younger Grice was waved home and slid underneath the throw for the go-ahead run.
“When I saw the ball get through, all I was thinking was ‘Score,”’ the DHS catcher said. “’You’ve got to score – don’t slow down.’”
Ny Wilson was tagged out rounding first for the final out, but the damage had been done.
“I was looking for a hit that would get me on,” the Dillon outfielder said. “I (didn’t) mean to get out at second, but I wanted to stay on and run.
“…I’m just proud of the team for fighting together and playing (defense).”
Sherman worked around two singles in the top of the seventh and got the final batter on a lineout to first to end the game and start the celebration on the Wildcats’ sideline.
“We’re very happy,” coach Grice said. “We wanted to be in the lead going up that way and we got it done and made it happen. We’ve just got to finish the job.”