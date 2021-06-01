Grice, Wilson help Dillon edge Seneca 3-2

“Sherman’s a bulldog on the mound,” coach Grice said. “Great, great pitcher – she’s done it for us all year. And our defense played great behind her. We get some timely hits and make plays and she continues to pitch the way she does for us, I believe in us.”

The Bobcats were actually the ones to get on the scoreboard first. Emily Williams doubled to lead off the second and Ashlyn Brown singled her home next batter.

The Wildcats responded with a two-run third. Jenascia Lester, the nine-hole hitter, singled to lead off the frame and stole second. Cierra Grice followed with an infield hit and also proceeded to swipe second base.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That set the table for Qy Wilson and Abby Bristow as back-to-back RBI groundouts put the Wildcats on top, 2-1.

The lead was short-lived as Seneca struck again in the fourth. Natalie Windham reached on an infield single to lead things off and quickly took off for second. Williams followed with an RBI single and the game was knotted at 2-2.

Sherman worked out of further damage that inning – stranding two runners on base – and also left a runner at third in the fifth inning.