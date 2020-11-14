Grider, Squire help Dillon rout Hanahan 57-20

DILLON, S.C. − Jack Grider threw for three touchdowns and Nemo Squire ran for two more as Dillon routed Hanahan 57-20 on Saturday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Wildcats improved to 6-0 and will travel to Gilbert next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Grider wound up throwing for 154 yards with 91 going to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who had five catches and two touchdowns.
Squire rushed for 220 yards while Bobo McKinnon and Nigel George each added rushing TDs. McKinnon also caught a touchdown pass.
H 7 7 0 6 − 20
D 8 22 20 7 − 57
FIRST QUARTER
H - Jonathan Shelton 3 run (Blake Morrows kick), 5:00.
D - Nemo Squire 2 run (Jack Grider run), 2:47.
SECOND QUARTER
H - Shelton 1 run (Morrows kick), 9:57,
D - Bobo McKinnon 26 pass from Grider (Quashod Singleton run), 7:32.
D - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 36 pass from Grider (run failed), 7:15.
D - Huggins-Bruce 22 pass from Grider (Grider run), 1:15.
THIRD QUARTER
D - McKinnon 80 run (run failed), 11:47.
D - Nigel George 44 run (Squire pass from Grider), 8:42.
D - Squire 77 run (Jamie Soles kick failed), 3:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
D - Lucas Hunter 12 run (Soles kick), 8:49.
H - Mason Woznac 12 pass from Shelton (Shelton run failed), 0:00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - D: Nemo Squire 13-220, 2 TDs; Jack Grider 5-74.
PASSING - D: Grider 9-11-154, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING - D: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 5-91
RECORD: D: 6-0.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Gilbert on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
