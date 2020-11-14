Grider, Squire help Dillon rout Hanahan 57-20

DILLON, S.C. − Jack Grider threw for three touchdowns and Nemo Squire ran for two more as Dillon routed Hanahan 57-20 on Saturday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Wildcats improved to 6-0 and will travel to Gilbert next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Grider wound up throwing for 154 yards with 91 going to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who had five catches and two touchdowns.

Squire rushed for 220 yards while Bobo McKinnon and Nigel George each added rushing TDs. McKinnon also caught a touchdown pass.

H 7 7 0 6 − 20

D 8 22 20 7 − 57

FIRST QUARTER

H - Jonathan Shelton 3 run (Blake Morrows kick), 5:00.

D - Nemo Squire 2 run (Jack Grider run), 2:47.

SECOND QUARTER

H - Shelton 1 run (Morrows kick), 9:57,

D - Bobo McKinnon 26 pass from Grider (Quashod Singleton run), 7:32.

D - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 36 pass from Grider (run failed), 7:15.