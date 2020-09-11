Ground game, onside kicks lead Thomas Heyward past Trinity Collegiate 30-14

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A series of unfortunate miscues in the third quarter of Friday’s game against Thomas Heyward Academy helped pave the way for Trinity Collegiate School’s first loss of the season – a 30-14 defeat at Kraikit Field.

Relegated to using a backup kicker who could only really do onside kicks, the Rebels managed to recover three in row as two slipped through the hands of Titan defenders and another bounced off a helmet.

As a result, THA held onto the ball for all but four plays in the third quarter and a good chunk to start the fourth. That helped the Rebels’ ground game total more than 200 yards on the night with four rushing TDs to boot.

Turnovers, some bad snaps and penalties hampered TCS’ offense throughout the game. The Titans turned the ball over twice – once on a fumble in the second stanza and once on an interception in the third.

However, the game was tied at the half. JR Patterson’s 4-yard run in the opening quarter put Thomas Heyward on the board, 8-0, but Trinity responded in the second. Reggion Bennett hauled in a 49-pass from Caleb Rogers as the Titans pulled even at the break, 8-8.