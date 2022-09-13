Ground games collide as Latta travels to face Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Region play is still a few weeks away, but Friday will feature a marquee 1A matchup of potential playoff squads.

Johnsonville and Latta are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. in Johnsonville as two of the top rushing offenses are set to collide.

The Vikings (3-1) have rushed for more than 1,100 yards behind a pair of talented runners while the Flashes (3-0) have been powered by Daquan Burroughs and company to the tune of 868 yards.

So Friday’s matchup has all the ingredients for an old-fashioned slugfest.

“We’re going to have to stand in there and tackle,” Flashes coach Ken Cribb said. “It’s going to come down to blocking and tackling and being physical. That’s what they make you do.

“And we’re going to see Friday whether we’re up to the challenge or not.”

So far Johnsonville has met every challenge thrown its way. The Flashes have outscored opponents 95-15 through three games and have scored at least 28 points in each contest.

Burroughs has been the catalyst with 55 carries for 701 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Offensively, I think we’ve played pretty well,” Cribb said. “We’ve left some points out there and kind of haven’t hit that rhythm yet that I’d like to see, but overall we’ve played pretty well with some room for improvement still there.”

Cribb has been especially pleased with his defense. The Flashes allowed at least 26 points in all but one game last year, but so far have only give up one score or less each game.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements and we’re leaps and bounds better,” Cribb said. “I think experience from last year has helped, and I think they’ve played better and we’ve coached better. We’ve put a big emphasis on that all year and it’s paying off so far.”

The Johnsonville defense will likely face its toughest challenge of the year against Latta. The Vikings have had a strong two-headed rushing attack with quarterback Kartrell Townsend and running back Jamarion Jones.

Jones leads the way with 621 yards and nine touchdowns with Townsend not far behind at 491 yards and four scores.

“Kartrell is a junior and he’s very savvy – he’s been our quarterback for three years,” Latta coach Brandon Iseman said. “He understands our system and he understands his reads and really handles the offense well.

“Jamarion, another junior, is a home-run threat. That’s the biggest thing – he gets in the open field and he can score. Any good football team has to have one of those guys.”

It’s been a bit of a change in philosophy this season for the Vikings, who normally throw the ball a lot more, Iseman said. But with an experienced offensive line and a number of strong rushers, the ground game has become more prominent.

“We’re definitely more run-heavy than we’ve ever been,” Iseman said. “Our guys up there on the line are physical and our quarterback and running back are both really good runners, so it’s been kind of a mentality change.”

Latta has outscored its opponents 128-38 this season and has pitched three shutouts. The only team to score on the Vikings was McBee during a 38-26 loss two weeks ago.

The defense will be tested again Friday against Burroughs and the Flashes, however.

“They’ve got a great team, and might be the best 1A team in our area,” Iseman said. “They have some really talented kids, and it’s going to be a challenge for us. Burroughs is the type of kid who if he gets on the edge, he can score at any time.

“So our goal is to not allow him to get on the edge and get to him before he gets his feet going.”