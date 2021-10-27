Ground games, defenses collide as South Florence, West Florence renew rivalry

FLORENCE, S.C. – Every gridiron matchup between South Florence and West Florence is unique, but this year’s has more than a few reasons why it might be one of the more memorable ones.
First and foremost, Friday’s Morning News Game of the Week will kick off at 7 p.m. at Knight Stadium – the first time the rivalry has had true home and away teams following 53 years at Memorial Stadium, which was shared by the three Florence 1 Schools.
“We expect a huge crowd,” Knights coach Jody Jenerette said. “I hope our fans come out and I hope their fans come out. Both of these teams deserve it. Both have had really good years so far and they deserve a big game with a really nice atmosphere.
“This is kind of what (F1S Superintendent) Dr. (Richard) O’Malley was shooting for when he got these stadiums for us – this kind of game in this kind of environment.”
Jenerette touched on another key element and that’s the combined records of both teams. The Bruins are 7-2 while the Knights are 6-2 and both are ranked in the top 10 in the latest state media football poll with South coming in at No. 7 followed by West at No. 8.
Also, SFHS is looking to snap a five-game losing streak in the series while maintaining its lead all-time. The Bruins hold a slight 27-26 advantage over the Knights in a series that has been punctuated by winning streaks on both sides.
Then there are the playoff seeding scenarios. A South Florence (4-1 Region 6-4A) victory makes things nice and neat as it will capture the No. 2 seed while West Florence (3-2 Region 6-4A) will enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
A Knights’ victory could complicate things, however. If South, West and Hartsville all finish with 4-2 records in region play, the seeding will be decided via region tiebreaker rules. The first is head-to-head, which would be null with identical 1-1 records between the three schools. The same goes for the second tiebreaker since all three would have the same point system totals.
The third tiebreaker is points allowed between the three teams – likely how things would be decided. Hartsville has allowed 38 points while West Florence (33) and South Florence (21) will have to add to their totals following Friday’s game.
The second seed would then go to the team with the least amount of points allowed, but the final two seeds would be decided by the head-to-head matchup between the remaining squads.
“I know if we win we finish second, so that’s really our only focus right now,” Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said. “We’re focused on winning the game and getting a home playoff game. I don’t think that’s happened here in quite a while (2016).
“That’s something we’re really looking forward to trying to accomplish.”
It’s no secret what both teams will look to do on Friday either. South and West enter their annual matchup with two of the top running backs and rushing attacks in the Pee Dee.
The Knights’ Terry McKithen sits atop the leaderboard with 1,025 yards and 20 touchdowns on 165 carries. The Bruins’ Malik Terry isn’t too far behind with 864 yards and seven scores on 127 carries. Terry took over the starting role nearly halfway through the year after an ankle injury to Tyae McWhite.
Both squads are averaging well over 200 yards on the ground per game with multiple ball carriers they can turn to in any given situation, including the quarterbacks.
“That’s kind of been my bread and butter is that power, that counter game,” Jenerette said. “It’s being physical and it’s a beautiful thing to watch when its rolling if it’s you, but if you’re the opposing coach sitting there with your arms folded, it gets kind of rough.
“We both run similar schemes, so I don’t think it’s going to be a surprise to either team.”
With that being said, the game is likely to come down to what happens in the trenches – both on offense and defense. South Florence has allowed 21 points or less in seven of its games this year while the Knights have done the same in six contests.
“The most physical team will win Friday night,” Marlowe said. “I think we both pride ourselves on being physical. I think coach Jenerette prides himself on that and I know I do, so it might kind of be an old-timey football game.