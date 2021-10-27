Ground games, defenses collide as South Florence, West Florence renew rivalry

It’s no secret what both teams will look to do on Friday either. South and West enter their annual matchup with two of the top running backs and rushing attacks in the Pee Dee.

The Knights’ Terry McKithen sits atop the leaderboard with 1,025 yards and 20 touchdowns on 165 carries. The Bruins’ Malik Terry isn’t too far behind with 864 yards and seven scores on 127 carries. Terry took over the starting role nearly halfway through the year after an ankle injury to Tyae McWhite.

Both squads are averaging well over 200 yards on the ground per game with multiple ball carriers they can turn to in any given situation, including the quarterbacks.

“That’s kind of been my bread and butter is that power, that counter game,” Jenerette said. “It’s being physical and it’s a beautiful thing to watch when its rolling if it’s you, but if you’re the opposing coach sitting there with your arms folded, it gets kind of rough.

“We both run similar schemes, so I don’t think it’s going to be a surprise to either team.”

With that being said, the game is likely to come down to what happens in the trenches – both on offense and defense. South Florence has allowed 21 points or less in seven of its games this year while the Knights have done the same in six contests.