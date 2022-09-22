Ground games, top rushers collide as Hannah-Pamplico hosts Johnsonville

PAMPLICO, S.C. – It’s another week of strength vs. strength as two of the top rushing teams in the area collide at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Hannah-Pamplico hosts Johnsonville.

It’s also a matchup of two of the top running backs in the Pee Dee, if not the state.

Hannah-Pamplico sophomore Jamarcus Williams has burst on to the scene with a strong showing. He currently is atop the leaderboard with 69 carries for 936 yards (13.56 avg.) and seven touchdowns – with four two-point conversions to boot.

On the Flashes’ side, senior Daquan Burroughs has picked up right where he left last season with 63 carries for 805 yards (12.7 avg.) and 10 scores with one conversion run.

Needless to say, Friday night has all the makings of two ground attacks slugging it out for four quarters.

“I think it’s definitely going to be one of those old school-type atmospheres,” Raiders coach Jamie Johnson said. “…Daquan gets after it and they’re very well-coached up front, so we know we’re going to have to find a way to slow him down some.

“But we’ve got one that we think is pretty special too, so it might come down to who touches the ball the most.”

Hannah-Pamplico (3-2) has three ball carriers who have shined this year in Williams, quarterback Wade Poston and Jante Eaddy. The trio has combined for more than 1,300 yards and 11 scores.

But the passing game isn’t something either team shies away from. Poston has thrown for 669 yards and seven more TDs for the Raiders with talented receivers like Josh McNeil (19 rec., 347 yds., 5 TD) and Tae Sellers (15 rec., 146 yds., TD).

Likewise, Malik Shippy has given the Flashes an added dimension with 413 passing yards and six scores. The majority of those has gone to J.J. Coles (6 rec., 263 yds., 4 TDs).

“We expect another knock-down, drag-out game like we usually have,” Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb said. “It’s kind of pick your poison. What are you going to try to take away? Most teams you can settle on one, but Pamplico is very balanced so we’re going to have to play well on defense. “

Johnsonville’s defense has been strong this season as the Flashes have allowed 30 points in four games. H-P is averaging 30 points a game, however.

“They’re probably the most balanced team we’ve faced this season,” Cribb said. “So we’ve got to make sure we line up right and stick to our assignments and see what happens from there.”

The Flashes have averaged 32.5 points per game this year themselves, but the Raiders think their schedule has prepared them to make a stand.

“We definitely think that our tough schedule has prepared us for this week,” he said. “Hopefully, we can run the ball and keep it out of (Burroughs’) hands and see where we are in the fourth quarter. We’ve had a lot of contests like that against Andrews and Cheraw.

“Hopefully, we can weather the storm and be right there in the fourth quarter.”