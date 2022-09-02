GSU Pee Dee players relish opportunity to play against USC

FLORENCE, S.C. – This was perhaps the one game Michael Hayes had circled on his calendar from the time he stepped foot on campus at Georgia State University.

“It’s definitely the (game) I’ve been most ecstatic for and most hyped up to play in,” the Panthers’ redshirt junior punter/kicker said. “Lots of friends, lots of family members are going to be there – just an hour or so down the road.

“So yeah, looking forward to it.”

And Hayes isn’t the only one as a number of Pee Dee players will likely see familiar faces in the crowd Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

GSU opens its season in Columbia facing the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. Hayes and fellow West Florence alumnus Avion McBride return to the Palmetto State and will share the blue-and-white side of the field with Dillon’s Shamar McCollum and Hartsville’s Justin Abraham.

This is McBride’s first season with the Panthers, but the other three have been a part of the program’s surge in recent years. GSU has earned bowl game berths in three straight seasons and won a school-record eight games last year.

Hayes has been on the squad the longest and will be prominent in Saturday’s contest. He’s been the Panthers’ starting punter since arriving and was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team last year. He already ranks third in program history in punts (109) and yards (4,450).

Hayes assumed kickoff duties near the midpoint of last season, and this year, he’ll be relied on for field goals and extra points as well.

“Our special teams coach says that pressure is a privilege,” Hayes said. “So I’m thankful to get to do all three and display my dedication and hard work to my craft. …In my exit interview with coach (Shawn) Elliott in the spring, he told me to put more emphasis and focus on field goals. So I made it a point to go out there more times during the week every week and focus on that and stay as sharp as possible with all three duties.”

Playing his first game in Columbia in his new role won’t be any more added pressure, though, he said.

“Every game has its own pressure,” Hayes said. “I’m going to go out there and do the same thing, whether we’re playing there or here or at a Division II school. I’ve got to execute my job to the best of my ability no matter how many fans are there.”

McCollum transferred to GSU prior to last season from Wake Forest, and the former DHS standout had 4 ½ tackles for loss − including three sacks as an outside linebacker.

“It’s been a transition,” McCollum said of adapting to his new environment. “Just learning the plays, the terminology, knowing where to be and how to adapt to the new coaches. It’s just been a lot of hard work in trying to get better every day.”

McCollum has worked in the offseason on making sure he’s in the right place at the right time on the field, he said. He’s looking to have a bigger impact this year, starting Saturday.

McCollum is accustomed to big football stages after having played in the ACC for two years.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “I might not have enough tickets for everybody, but I’m trying to have a good 25-30 people there.

“…I think the key for us is to just start fast, don’t have any lapses and compete.”

Abraham, an inside linebacker, is now in his third season with the Panthers. The redshirt sophomore was all-state at Hartsville and looks to have a similar impact moving forward. He saw time in eight games last season and registered 17 tackles.

“You’ve got to have a different mentality once you come to this level,” Abraham said. “You’ve got to take care of yourself and do your job. I’ve tried to sharpen both sides of the axe and be the best player I can be.

“…I’m working on making my role as important as it can be so Georgia State can be the best program it can be.”

Abraham is relishing the opportunity to play in front of family and friends on Saturday, he said.

“A lot of them haven’t been able to see me play since I’ve been to college, so it’s definitely going to be a fun environment,” he said.