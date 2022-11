CHARLESTON, S.C. − Deshon Hadden scored three touchdowns and Lee Academy shut out Thomas Heyward Academy 28-0 on Saturday to capture the SCISA 1A state championship.

The Cavaliers (12-0) denied the Rebels (8-4) their fifth straight state championship.

Lee ran for more than 300 yards, led by Hampton Gaskins who topped the century mark and had the Cavs' other touchdown.

Lee was playing in its fifth title game in the last eight seasons, and earned the program's first championship since 2015.