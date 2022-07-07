Hagood up 1 over Trinity's Smith entering final round of Grant Bennett Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was much more of a slow start in round two than Spence Hagood would have preferred, but the finish was certainly strong.

Hagood (-4) birdied back-to-holes late in his round to finish even for the day and grab the overall lead at the 71st Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational heading into Friday’s final day.

The Greenwood golfer had a two-day total of 136 which was enough to edge Trinity Collegiate’s Jay Smith (-3) for the top spot. The two shared the lead after Wednesday’s opening round at the Florence Country Club.

The pair will tee off in the same group at 9:39 a.m. Friday.

“We started off on the back nine today … I was 1-over on the back nine,” Hagood said. “I made a couple birdies late in the round on six and seven – was able to get it back even for the day, so I finished pretty strong.”

Starting on 10, Hagood bogeyed the par-4 13th hole, but managed to get his first birdie of the day after the turn on the first hole. He then bogeyed two and five before rallying with the pair of birdies to cap off the late charge.

“I made a couple putts,” Hagood said of what turned things around. “I was hitting the ball good all day; I just didn’t really roll anything in on the front. So it was nice to roll in a couple eight-footers on the back nine today.”

For Smith, it was a bit of a rough start as well as he started on the back nine. He bogeyed two of the first nine holes with a birdie sandwiched in between before finding his consistency after the turn. A birdie and a bogie wound up putting him at 1-over for the day.

“It was a little bit of a struggle out there to start,” Smith said. “Bogeyed the second hole – missed it in a spot you can’t miss it out here and paid the price for it. Kind of just grinded it out the rest of the day. Back nine didn’t hit the ball as well as would have liked to. Driver still wasn’t great, but was able to grind it out and make a birdie or two when I needed to and able to post a solid score to give myself a chance tomorrow.”

Consistency is the main thing Smith will look for Friday, he said, along with savoring the moment.

“Just gotta be consistent,” he said. “I wanna go out there tomorrow and play my game and not worry really about the score, just go play. Have fun and enjoy it because there’s not a lot of times you’ll be able to get in contention like this in a big tournament.

“So just have fun, stick to my game because I know I’m good enough to be out here and play well.”

There was some movement in the top 10 as several golfers had big days Thursday. Mount Pleasant’s Daniel Donato and Hilton Head’s Tag Graziano are tied for third overall with a score of 140 each. Donato finished at 2-under in the second round while Graziano was even for the day.

Lexington’s Ashton Eubanks was one of the biggest movers with a 4-under – the best score of the day – to move into a tie for fifth place. He sits alongside Jack Roberts, Gage Howard, Chuck Stanley, Matthew Baxley and Trinity’s Drew Jeffords with two-day totals of 142.