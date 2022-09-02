Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett talks about his broadcasting career and Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett flirted with the Winston Million in 1996, needing to win Darlington Raceway's Southern 500 to bring home the cash. The Lady in Black had other ideas, and his Ford went into the wall.

But Jarrett finished his carrer with accolades like three-time Daytona 500 victories and the 1999 Cup points championship. Son of Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett, a two-Cup Series champion and winner of the 1965 Southern 500, Dale also followed his father's footsteps to the broadcast booth.

After retiring as a driver, Dale called races for ESPN from 2018-14. And he has worked pre-race and postrace shows for NBC since 2015. In 2015 and '16 at Darlington, Jarrett went back into the booth to call a Southern 500 stage with his father and fellow Hall of Famer, Ken Squier.

Dale still occasionally works in the booth for Xfinity events.

Broadcasting is similar and different to Jarrett, but his father gave him good advice.

"I think the first thing that I can remember after deciding I was going to take this road was that it was going to be way harder than it seemed," Dale said. "There is a lot more work and preparation involved, just like any other job. This is something that I could go into a broadcast or anything and just with my knowledge of the sport and the drivers, I could make my way through that."

But Jarrett wants to do more than that.

"To do the job correctly, you've got to be well-prepared and that starts Monday, the week of the race," he said. "You get ready for the race and the drivers and who's good at what tracks. But you have to know more about the drivers than just their abilities on the track because people want to know everything about them. I think that's the biggest adjustment."

The hours vary on what it takes for Jarrett to prepare for a broadcast.

"It kind of depends on the track and what we're going to do, being part of the pre-race and postrace shows now," Jarrett said. "I go about things a little differently than the days I was in the booth.

"It's more about setting up the race weekend for the viewers and knowing what to expect and what to look for and what their past has been at the track," he added. "I spend basically a couple of hours getting started on Mondays. Then Tuesday, it might not be as much. But then we have calls that start on Wednesday with our NBC group and have new ideas come up from those calls and you'll spend two or three hours there."

Then, it's go time.

"I'm using my time on the plane to the track to go over things I've gotten from people that give us all the stats about the drivers at each track and what their tendencies there," Jarrett said. "It's a good 8-10 hours a week I put in. And sometimes, it's even more than that."

The postrace show brings a new set of challenges.

"There's not a lot of preparation for that because you're going to be talking about what happened in that race, so it's a little bit more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants thing," he said. "And that can be a lot of fun with Kyle Petty and Brad Daugherty."

So, how much does it take to prepare for Darlington?

"It will be many more hours in getting ready," Jarrett said."You want to talk about as many drivers as you possibly can at an event. Everybody is there for a reason. Not everybody in the race can go there and you talk about them being able to win. You need to know a win for some teams at tracks is a top-10, top-15 or even a top-20 finish. For them, that is a great weekend."

And, there is a need to be ready in case there is an unexpected leader.

"You have to be ready when the opportunity presents itself," Jarrett said. "When that driver gets to the front, you can talk about the driver battling there and how that driver was able to do it."

With that in mind, Jarrett has a high level of admiration for NBC's NASCAR booth announcers.

"I look at the group we have now at NBC with the likes of Rick Allen and Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. They do an amazing job," Jarrett said. "Those guys spend a lot of time not only connecting with the drivers but taking the information provided to them and being sure they're ready and prepared for whatever situation arises.

"You know the rules of the race, and sometimes our guys are even on top of it more than what the teams are," he added.

Jarrett said his favorite Southern 500 broadcasting experience was in 2020, won by Kevin Harvick.

"When the sport kind of came back and got going, I think watching the 2020 Southern 500 was an amazing thing," Jarrett said. "To see the drivers not getting practice, and not even qualifying, just jumping into their cars. It always took me a while to get myself acclimated to driving at Darlington because it's such a unique track.

"So, I just appreciated those drivers just going out and jumping into their cars, and the first laps that they were able to run were at speed," he added. "I think that's just something that comes to my mind, the difficulty in how they made that happen, and how they were able to make that work."