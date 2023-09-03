DARLINGTON, S.C. – The mastery of Darlington Raceway continues for Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin added another notch to his belt Saturday with an overtime victory that saw him pull away from Austin Hill in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

It marked the sixth time the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver took the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series at Darlington, and Saturday certainly showed why.

Hamlin was able to navigate the final overtime restart on lap 147 to outpace Hill, who had taken command for most of the third stage, and John Hunter Nemechek, who led 99 laps and won the first two stages.

“I really needed some long runs,” said Hamlin, who only led 14 laps but didn’t push things until the final stage. “But I didn’t really want to show everything that we had until the very end of the race there.

“We really did a good job of maintaining everything that we had.”

Even so, Hamlin said his success Saturday will have no impact on his running in the 74th Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday – where he will begin on the front row.

“It’s kind of a no-win situation because I feel like you’re expected to win, and if you win, it’s like ho-hum,” he said. “There’s only one way to go when you run these races and that’s down when you don’t win.

“Normally a couple years ago I felt that we could learn some stuff (racing in the Xfinity Series), but NextGen and this car is just so different that it’s just a race of its own and a beast of its own.”

It was an extremely disappointing finish for Hill, who maintained his Xfinity Series points lead despite Nemechek’s strong day. But the No. 21 Chevrolet driver’s pit crew helped him gain 10 spots throughout the afternoon − coming off of pit road with the lead multiple times.

But it wound being all for naught thanks to issues with restarts.

The first came on lap 97 when Nemechek reclaimed the lead despite Hill winning the race off pit road. The same thing happened on lap 138, but Hill was able to maneuver his way back into the lead that time.

He was not so fortunate on the final restart, however.

“Every restart that we had when I was leading – it was really back-and-forth on which lane I wanted to be in,” Hill said. “If I wanted to be in the inside lane, outside lane…I knew the inside lane was getting the jump a lot. I was having a tough time buzzing the tires on restarts. I just kept getting really bad wheel-spin.

“I’ve got to go back to the drawing board for that and figure out what I’m doing wrong, or maybe it’s a package thing…Ultimately that’s kind of what cost us – I spun the tires on both of those restarts.”

Hill and Hamlin had been in a back-and-forth tussle for much of the final 30-plus laps, but the final caution of the day (seventh overall) paved the way for Hamlin’s victory. It occurred when Sam Mayer ran into Parker Kligerman’s bumper on Lap 141.

Kligerman was not pleased after overcoming several obstacles to be in the position he was in when the bump occurred.

“To come back from that and have to make a bunch of adjustments, then just get flat run over by the 1 car,” Kligerman said. “It’s so disappointing… He’s got to clean it up.”

Mayer finished 11th and took full responsibility for the incident.

Nemechek wound up in third place. Cole Custer was fourth followed by Josh Berry and Riley Herbst, who took over the final Xfinity playoff position with one race remaining in the regular season.

He holds a one-point lead over Kligerman, who wound up 24th. Berry meanwhile clinched a spot in the postseason field.