Hammond, Trinity set to clash for SCISA 3A supremacy

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Any time you play Hammond, it’s a big game, Trinity Collegiate School coach Jared Amell said.

When both teams are still undefeated and meeting halfway through the season?

“It’s an even bigger game,” Amell said succinctly.

It’s also the Morning News Game of the Week. A year after moving up to Class 3A, the Titans are looking to make a case Friday in Darlington as a legitimate threat to the Skyhawks’ title reign. Hammond is the four-time defending state champs and has won 12 state crowns since 2006.

Both squads are 5-0 overall, but the two teams reside in different regions – meaning no matter what happens, the two could see each other again with even higher stakes on the line.

“I’m excited for it,” Amell said. “I just got off the phone with their head coach Jon Wheeler and we’re both excited to kind of see where our teams are. Because it’s middle of the year, you hope to be able to meet again given the fact that we’re in different regions.

“Hopefully that’s the way it plays out. Who knows? There’s a lot of football left, but certainly a lot of eyes will be on this game.”

