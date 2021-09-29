Hammond, Trinity set to clash for SCISA 3A supremacy

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Any time you play Hammond, it’s a big game, Trinity Collegiate School coach Jared Amell said.
When both teams are still undefeated and meeting halfway through the season?
“It’s an even bigger game,” Amell said succinctly.
It’s also the Morning News Game of the Week. A year after moving up to Class 3A, the Titans are looking to make a case Friday in Darlington as a legitimate threat to the Skyhawks’ title reign. Hammond is the four-time defending state champs and has won 12 state crowns since 2006.
Both squads are 5-0 overall, but the two teams reside in different regions – meaning no matter what happens, the two could see each other again with even higher stakes on the line.
“I’m excited for it,” Amell said. “I just got off the phone with their head coach Jon Wheeler and we’re both excited to kind of see where our teams are. Because it’s middle of the year, you hope to be able to meet again given the fact that we’re in different regions.
“Hopefully that’s the way it plays out. Who knows? There’s a lot of football left, but certainly a lot of eyes will be on this game.”
And even though it has no bearing on the region standings, Hammond will certainly provide a measuring stick for Trinity. The Skyhawks have not seen a drop-off in play – outscoring opponents 206-28 – despite a few new faces that have replaced talented starters from last season.
One key returning figure has been running back C.J. Stokes, a University of Michigan commitment, who has rushed for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Skyhawks have rushed for 1,013 yards as a team and new quarterback Jack Weston has thrown for 579 yards and six touchdowns to three different receivers. Hammond has four wideouts with more than 100 yards receiving already this year.
“They’re an extremely talented team,” Amell said. “Their quarterback is a good dual-threat kid and they’re big and fast and they can run all over the place. So they’re going to provide a ton of potential problems to us at any point.
“We have to play hard, but we have to play smart and know our jobs. We haven’t put together four great quarters this year and certainly we’re going to need to do that against Hammond.”
That will be a tall task for a Titans defense allowing an average of 26.6 points per game this season, but Trinity’s biggest challenge might come in the form of Hammond’s defense. The Skyhawks have not allowed opponents more than one touchdown in any game this year and shut out perennial 3A contender Laurence Manning Academy 42-0 last week.
The Titans offense has been its strength all season, however. Reggion Bennett, who recently surpassed 5,000 yards rushing for his career, already has 947 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, and teammate Tre McLeod isn’t far behind with 703 yards and 10 scores as well.
That combo has helped Trinity average 50.2 points per game so far this season.
“We know we’ve got to come in really focused this week – we slack off any and the outcome isn’t going to be what we want it be,” Bennett said. “We’ve got to take what the defense gives us, but we’ve also got to stay true to what we’ve been doing all year. That’s what our goal is and that’s our mindset.”