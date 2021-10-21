Hannah-Pamplico aims for defensive turnaround in key region game vs. GSF

“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves about last week and the kids came out and went back to work,” Johnson said. “All of our goals are still in front of us as long as we can win this week. So we’re just focusing on one game at a time and trying to beat a good Green Sea Floyds team.”

The Trojans more often than not will operate out of the wishbone, Johnson said, and rely on their big offensive line and fullback to open up holes for former Dillon Christian standout Colby Thorndyke.

Quarterback Banks Lovett and wide receiver Brayden Strickland are also key weapons for GSF.

“He’s not the fastest runner we’ve seen, but he’s hard to get down,” Johnson said of Thorndyke. “He runs well behind the line and he’s a pretty big kid. We’ve got to make sure we’re wrapping up and making sound tackles – we can’t reach and tackle.”

Being out of position and penalties were two of the other big issues that plagued H-P last week. Johnson believes those have been addressed as the Raiders look to slow down a Green Sea offense that has averaged 30 points a game this season.

The Trojans have allowed an average of just 18.2 per game, but will face one of the most explosive offenses in the Pee Dee if not the state on Friday.