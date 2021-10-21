Hannah-Pamplico aims for defensive turnaround in key region game vs. GSF

PAMPLICO, S.C. – As tough a pill as last Thursday’s game against Johnsonville was to swallow, the Hannah-Pamplico football team still has all of its goals on the table.
To reach the first one will at the very least require a much better defensive effort this Friday, however.
Last week’s shootout with the Flashes resulted in nearly 1,000 combined yards of offense. The Raiders' offense did its part behind a stellar game from quarterback Zander Poston, but H-P could not stop Johnsonville running back Daquan Burroughs, who finished with 297 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“We know we can put up points,” Raiders coach Jamie Johnson said. “But we could not stop Johnsonville. So we’ve kind of retooled and refocused a little bit on defense. We’re working a lot on fundamentals this week and making sure we find a way to slow them down on Friday.”
Hannah-Pamplico (4-2, 2-1 Region 5-A) will face a similar challenge in trying to bottle up the run game of Green Sea Floyds (4-1, 2-0).
A victory by the Raiders will go a long way to securing a region title as they have one game remaining afterward against winless Timmonsville. A victory by the Trojans, however, knocks H-P out of title contention and sets up another big matchup next week for GSF against Lake View, who is also 2-1 in region play.
“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves about last week and the kids came out and went back to work,” Johnson said. “All of our goals are still in front of us as long as we can win this week. So we’re just focusing on one game at a time and trying to beat a good Green Sea Floyds team.”
The Trojans more often than not will operate out of the wishbone, Johnson said, and rely on their big offensive line and fullback to open up holes for former Dillon Christian standout Colby Thorndyke.
Quarterback Banks Lovett and wide receiver Brayden Strickland are also key weapons for GSF.
“He’s not the fastest runner we’ve seen, but he’s hard to get down,” Johnson said of Thorndyke. “He runs well behind the line and he’s a pretty big kid. We’ve got to make sure we’re wrapping up and making sound tackles – we can’t reach and tackle.”
Being out of position and penalties were two of the other big issues that plagued H-P last week. Johnson believes those have been addressed as the Raiders look to slow down a Green Sea offense that has averaged 30 points a game this season.
The Trojans have allowed an average of just 18.2 per game, but will face one of the most explosive offenses in the Pee Dee if not the state on Friday.
Poston threw for almost 400 yards against the Flashes and had six passing TDs. Cyrus Ellison and Tae Sellers provide two big targets on the outside and running back Floyd Eaddy is another weapon out of the backfield.
“We feel like we have one of the most talented offenses in the state, and for sure the lower state,” Johnson said. “Zander at quarterback has been ridiculous, and it’s kind of a pick-your-poison-type deal with Tae and Cy on the outside or are you going to try and stop Floyd Eaddy?
“If we take care of the ball, we feel like no one can stop us but us.”