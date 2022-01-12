Hannah-Pamplico boys move up in latest SCBCA rankings

SCBCA POLLS
(Rankings do not reflect Tuesday games)
5A
BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Riverside
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Ridge View
5. Byrnes
6. Northwestern
7. Sumter
8. Goose Creek
9. Wade Hampton
10. Conway
GIRLS
1. Sumter
2. Rock Hill
3. Dorman
4. Lexington
5. Stratford
6. Dutch Fork
7. Stall
8. Cane Bay
9. Woodmont
10. Spring Valley
4A
BOYS
1. Irmo
2. AC Flora
3. Catawba Ridge
4. Lancaster
5. Wilson
6. Hartsville
7. West Florence
8. Travelers Rest
9. Greenville
10. South Pointe
GIRLS
1. Westside
2. Catawba Ridge
3. North Augusta
4. Aiken
5. South Florence
6. Westwood
7. West Florence
8. AC Flora
9. Bluffton
10. Colleton County
3A
BOYS
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Seneca
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Dillon
5. Crestwood
6. Blue Ridge
7. Union County
8. Powdersville
9. Fox Creek
10. Manning
GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Blue Ridge
3. Lower Richland
4. Southside
5. Emerald
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
7. Mid-Carolina
8. Clinton
9. Camden
10. Wren
2A
BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Wade Hampton
3. Landrum
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Christ Church
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Woodland
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Kingstree
10. North Central
10. Saluda
GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Saluda
4. Silver Bluff
5. Philip Simmons
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Latta
8. Chesterfield
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Barnwell
1A
BOYS
1. Scott's Branch
2. Calhoun County
3. Hemingway
4. Baptist Hill
5. Denmark-Olar