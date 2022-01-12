 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hannah-Pamplico boys move up in latest SCBCA rankings
PREP BASKETBALL

Hannah-Pamplico boys move up in latest SCBCA rankings

  Updated
SCBCA logo

SCBCA POLLS

(Rankings do not reflect Tuesday games)

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Ridge View

5. Byrnes

6. Northwestern

7. Sumter

8. Goose Creek

9. Wade Hampton

10. Conway

GIRLS

1. Sumter

2. Rock Hill

3. Dorman

4. Lexington

5. Stratford

6. Dutch Fork

7. Stall

8. Cane Bay

9. Woodmont

10. Spring Valley

4A

BOYS

1. Irmo

2. AC Flora

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Lancaster

5. Wilson

6. Hartsville

7. West Florence

8. Travelers Rest

9. Greenville

10. South Pointe

GIRLS

1. Westside

2. Catawba Ridge

3. North Augusta

4. Aiken

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. West Florence

8. AC Flora

9. Bluffton

10. Colleton County

3A

BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Dillon

5. Crestwood

6. Blue Ridge

7. Union County

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Blue Ridge

3. Lower Richland

4. Southside

5. Emerald

6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

7. Mid-Carolina

8. Clinton

9. Camden

10. Wren

2A

BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Kingstree

10. North Central

10. Saluda

GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Saluda

4. Silver Bluff

5. Philip Simmons

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Latta

8. Chesterfield

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Barnwell

1A

BOYS

1. Scott's Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Cravers Bay

7. Hannah-Pamplico

8. Calhoun Falls Charter

9. McCormick

10. Southside Christian

GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lake View

6. Cross

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Whale Branch

10. Lamar

