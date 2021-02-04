Hannah-Pamplico boys rally past Johnsonville for region title

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A balanced offensive attack and a fourth-quarter surge carried the Hannah-Pamplico boys’ basketball team to its first region crown since 2016 on Thursday.
Cyrus Ellison’s three-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining was the final dagger in a 61-56 victory over Johnsonville – the second for the Raiders this season as they improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 5-A.
The victory capped off a double-digit comeback for H-P, who trailed the Golden Flashes 21-10 at the end of the first quarter thanks to another strong outing from Quez Lewis.
Lewis followed up his historic 45-point night against Timmonsville with a 31-point performance against the Raiders. Lewis scored 13 of those points in the first quarter as he came out on fire from three-point range – sinking four shots from downtown.
But H-P started to turn the tide behind Ellison and company. Seven different Raiders found the scoresheet in the second stanza, and Victor Jackson’s late trey helped them pull within 31-29 at the break.
Pamplico grabbed its first lead of the contest to start the third quarter, which began a back-and-forth fight that lasted until the end of the game.
Neither team led by more than four points until H-P went on a 12-2 run midway through the fourth to grab a 57-51 advantage.
The Flashes (6-6, 3-2) pulled to within 58-56 with 32.6 seconds remaining, but the Raiders were able to withstand the late charge for the victory.
Ellison led Pamplico with 16 points followed by Jackson with 13. Mikayon White, Zander Poston and Tyris Jenkins each added seven points and Kendrick Fleming finished with six.
Tyland Timmons added 11 points for Johnsonville.
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Quez Lewis 31, Tyland Timmons 11, Avant 8, Wilson 6.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (61)
Cyrus Ellison 16, Victor Jackson 13, White 7, Poston 7, Jenkins 7, Fleming 6, Coaxum 5.
GIRLS
Johnsonville 38
Hannah-Pamplico 22
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Ny’Asia Graham’s 14-point night helped the Golden Flashes earn a region victory over Hannah-Pamplico.
Graham scored 10 points in the first half as Johnsonville took a 21-13 lead into the break and cruised the rest of the way.
Terionna Nesmith added eight points for the Flashes followed by Brooks Eaddy and Tanija Timmons with six each. All of Timmons’ points came via the three-pointer.