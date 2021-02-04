Hannah-Pamplico boys rally past Johnsonville for region title

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A balanced offensive attack and a fourth-quarter surge carried the Hannah-Pamplico boys’ basketball team to its first region crown since 2016 on Thursday.

Cyrus Ellison’s three-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining was the final dagger in a 61-56 victory over Johnsonville – the second for the Raiders this season as they improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 5-A.

The victory capped off a double-digit comeback for H-P, who trailed the Golden Flashes 21-10 at the end of the first quarter thanks to another strong outing from Quez Lewis.

Lewis followed up his historic 45-point night against Timmonsville with a 31-point performance against the Raiders. Lewis scored 13 of those points in the first quarter as he came out on fire from three-point range – sinking four shots from downtown.

But H-P started to turn the tide behind Ellison and company. Seven different Raiders found the scoresheet in the second stanza, and Victor Jackson’s late trey helped them pull within 31-29 at the break.

Pamplico grabbed its first lead of the contest to start the third quarter, which began a back-and-forth fight that lasted until the end of the game.