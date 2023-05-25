Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PAMPLICO, S.C. – It took Hannah-Pamplico 11 innings to finally get to Lewisville starting pitcher Sarah Owens in the 1A state championship series.

But once the Raiders finally broke through, it was almost as if a dam had burst.

In the span of two innings, a game that featured dueling no-hitters turned into an 11-1 run-rule victory in five innings by H-P, who evened the best-of-three series at a game apiece.

A winner-take-all Game 3 is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. at McBee High School.

After being shut out in the opener, Hannah-Pamplico (20-5) can only hope that Wednesday is a sign of more things to come offensively.

“The way my girls work – once there’s a spark to get started, they’re on it,” Raiders coach Amber Knight said. “…We made the adjustments at the plate, and once the adjustments were made, the girls got some confidence about them and they knew our defense was holding us – giving us a shot here.

“Jadan (Lee) started us off. And once we have one spark, it rolls on and they all followed suite behind her.”

Lee led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a triple that glanced off the glove of Lewisville center fielder Sydney Rollins and rolled to wall.

That play started what turned out to be a four-run outburst for the Raiders, who took advantage of two key Lions errors to go along with RBI hits from Meredith Stone and Kadence Poston.

“It was very fiery; like the energy was insane,” Lee said of the inning. “I came out with the big hit, which I was very thankful for because I (struggled) in my at bats in the last game we played.

“…I just had a feeling like, ‘I need to be a spark. This has to start here. We can’t be down anymore. It has to start here.’ So, it was kind of just a feeling.”

The good vibes continued next inning. Lewisville got a run back in the top of the fifth on Rollins’ two-out RBI double, but that soon proved to be just a blip on the radar for H-P. The Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate – with Payton Poston starting things off with a double and ending things with a walk-off RBI single during a seven-run barrage.

Lewisville only recorded one out in the inning, and H-P started the frame with three straight doubles by Payton Poston, Anna Claire Stone and Lee. Isabella Davis added a two-run double later in the inning and Katelyn Scott ripped the fifth two-bagger of the inning moments later for good measure.

In between, more defensive miscues by the Lions prolonged the inning just enough for H-P to get the runs it needed to send everyone home early.

It also made a winner out of freshman right-hander Kadence Poston, who started in the circle for the Raiders and finished the game allowing just one hit with 11 strikeouts.

She worked around three walks in the early innings – all to leadoff batters – and didn’t allow a hit until Rollins’ clutch double in the fifth.

“At first I was kind of struggling with my screwball, so I made (myself have) the mentality that I needed to get it to work; I had to get it to work in order to perform the way I normally do,” Kadence said. “I feel like once I got going, I was able to do so much better.

“But I couldn’t have done it without my defense.”

LHS 000 01 – 1 1 5

H-P 000 47 – 11 8 0

WP – Kadence Poston (5 IP, ER, H, 11 K, 3 BB, HBP). LP – Sarah Owens (4 1/3 IP, 11 R, 3 ER, 5 K, BB, HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – H-P: Anna Claire Stone 1-2, 2B, RBI; Jadan Lee 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Riley Calcutt 0-2, BB, 2 R; Meredith Stone 0-2, RBI, 2 R; Isabella Davis 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kadence Poston 1-2, 2B, RBI; Katelyn Scott 1-2, 2B; Payton Poston 2-3, 2B, RBI, R.

RECORDS: L 27-3. H-P 20-5.

NEXT GAME: Game 3 of the 1A championship series will be played Friday at 6 p.m. at McBee High School.