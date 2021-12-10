Hannah-Pamplico holds off Lake City charge for 63-58 win

LAKE CITY, S.C. − When Hannah-Pamplico is off and running, the Raiders are hard to stop. In the third quarter of Friday's game, Lake City found out the hard way.
Coach Jimmy Williams' team, ranked fifth in Class A, used a 21-2 run in the third quarter to pull away. Then, they made just enough stops to hold off a furious Panther charge and win 63-58 to sweep the non-region series.
Hannah-Pamplico also beat the Panthers in overtime Tuesday by the score of 74-66.
"Our goal for non-region play was to finish at least 50-50. Right now, we're a little ahead of that, 4-1 in non-region," said Williams, whose team is 5-1, overall. "But we've got some tough Christmas tournament competition coming up, and that will get us ready for our region."
At halftime, the score was tied at 23, so Williams decided to change strategy.
"We kind of came out to start with a 1-2-2 zone, and it didn't work well," Williams said. "So, we decided after that to come out in the third quarter man-to man and take our chances and get some stops and speed the game up because they were slowing us down."
Team speed has been one of the Raiders' strengths the past couple of years.
"We're pretty good when we're running, so that's what we wanted to do: Speed it up," Williams said.
Hannah-Pamplico trailed 29-25 early in the third before tying the score and starting its pivotal run. The Raiders' Cyrus Ellison scored seven of his team-high 17 points during that third quarter. Other teammates also made their presences known.
After a steal and layup by H-P's Zander Poston tied it at 29, an Ellison layup sparked his team to pull away. During the run, Josh McNeil blocked a shot by Lake City's Mykel Croker and sank a 3-pointer for a 41-31 lead with 3:46 left in the quarter.
A layup by Jatorri Bartell-Gray later stretched the Raiders' biggest lead to 46-31.
"The third quarter, we came out a little flat," said Panthers coach Stan Adams, whose team is 1-6. "That has been our Achilles' heel all year. All year long, we've come out flat on the regular."
But then, the Panthers regrouped and rallied.
After Lake City's star, Shamontae Burgess was kept in check, the Panthers received a huge momentum boost by Qualek Washington, who made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone (he finished with a game-high 22). Washington even scored 12 of his team's final 14 points from 3-point range. His final 3-pointer tied it at 56 with 1:45 left.
"(Washington) put us in a pickle," Williams said. "And then, we told the kids we've got to stop the run."
The Raiders did just that when Tyris Jenkins sank a jumper to give his team the lead for good. Poston followed with a basket, and the Panthers were unable to make another push.
The game ended with a dunk by Ellison.
Raider teammate Kenny Fleming was also in double figures with 14 points, and Quay Singletary finished with 11 for the Panthers.
H-P;8;15;23;17--63
LC;13;10;10;25--58
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (63)
Kenny Fleming 14, Poston 8, Jenkins 4, Cyrus Ellison 17, Graham 2, McNeil 9, Bartell-Gray 6, Davis 3.
LAKE CITY (58)
Croker 8, Burgess 6, Butler 2, Quay Singletary 11, Howard 4, Rose 3, Qualek Washington 22, McKnight 2.
RECORDS: H-P 5-1, LC 1-6.
SCOTT CHANCEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2021
Memories of Terrence Carraway are that of a hero
FLORENCE, S.C. – Allison Carraway’s eyes were fixed upon her husband’s photo. It exudes confidence, charisma.
One look at that smile and it’s easy to see how she fell for him when he first introduced himself.
“He said, ‘You probably know me; I’m pretty popular around here. My name is Terrence Carraway.’” She recalled. “And he said it so cocky.”
Taken aback, yet amused at the same time, Allison countered, “Well, you must not be THAT popular because I don’t know you.”
That was the beginning.
Soon, they did grow to know each other, love each other, and become married for 29 years. They had a son. They built a life, one that they hoped would become even better once he retired as a sergeant from a 30-year career with the Florence City Police Department.
While fixed upon his photo, Allison heard stories of how Terrence looked after the well-being of so many other youth in the community, beside their son, Terrence Rashad. There was one poignant story that she even forgot about how they helped even more.
“One of the speakers even mentioned something about him and his girlfriend getting married at the courthouse, and me and Terrence were witnesses,” Allison said. “They didn’t have any rings, so Terrence and I gave them our rings to use at the ceremony. Meanwhile, I just happened to be holding his dog tags and wedding band in my hand when he mentioned that memory.”
That day in the Florence Center, at his funeral, Terrence’s dog tags and wedding band, long with those memories, were all Allison had. On Oct. 3, 2018, he was killed while authorities went to a home on the outskirts of Florence to serve a search warrant. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from injuries sustained in the attack, and five other officers were also injured.
One of the ways Carraway’s legacy lives on is through the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K, presented by Brown’s RV Superstore, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Darlington Raceway. Carraway, who played football at Mayo and Livingstone College, also served as a football coach with Darlington middle and high schools from 2005-11. He had also had begun officiating SCISA football games.
A passion for people
Sports was one of Terrence’s passions. And of course, he turned it into a mode of service.
Carraway, who served for 23 years in the Air Force Reserve, had found out about a police opening through a relative.
“He tested for it and tested well, but he had to think about it,” Allison recalled. “Then, he said, ‘I could do this.’ He had high dreams, doing anything and everything. He said he could be an astronaut and actor. He always dreamed big.”
Soon enough, even Allison noticed this was a natural fit for Terrence.
“He did have a lot of training to go through, but he always excelled in the training,” she said. “I could just tell, in a matter of months, that the job was destined for him.”
Rashad was sure excited. When his fourth-grade class had an assignment of following a parent to work and writing about it, following Terrence was a no-brainer.
“My dad was always known as the best dressed,” Rashad recalled. “He could dress cool; he was dynamite. We both dressed up as ‘Shaft’ that day I went with him. We had the jacket, with the coat, and the fedora hat and shades and suit, the whole nine yards.”
While Rashad dressed like his father, he began to see on the job what his father was really about, as he was working as a detective at the time.
“I got to see how people on the street respected my dad,” Rashad said. “It was a fear, but respect at the same time. We were just patrolling, and I think we were on our way to get something to eat, and he saw a lady he knew had multiple warrants, and he needed to arrest her.
“He could have just taken her in and locked her up. But he stopped, looked at her and she had her head down. He said, ‘Don’t run. You’ll just make it bad on yourself. Come to my office at 3 and I’ll see if I can help. Then she came to the office, explaining her side, and he heard her problems with things like prostitution and substance abuse. He helped her as best he could. If she could say it today, I’m sure she would probably say he helped save her.”
Terrence’s day also helped Rashad win a local newspaper contest for best “follow-your-parent-to-work” story. It wasn’t even close.
“He was my best friend; we were really close,” Rashad said. “We did a lot together. We were into Marvel comics and superhero stuff, as well as Dragon Ball Z. He really was the greatest dad, ever.”
Carraway eventually became sergeant. All the while, he could still bring a party with his karaoke singing, belting out Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”
“That was sort of a release for him,” Allison said.
Ready to retire
After 30 years of service in a police role, what appeared even more wonderful to Terrence was retirement – a decision he made the final week of September 2018.
“He was eligible to retire probably two years prior,” Allison said. “I didn’t bother him with it. I realized he had to make the decision on his own, whether he wanted to retire or not. He wanted to stay busy, though, so he was officiating football, and he wanted to work in the federal building in Florence after that. I was filling out the application for that job for him – because, of course, he said he couldn’t find the web page. That was typical of him; he just wanted me to do the application.”
On the morning of Oct. 3, 2018, Allison had a regular checkup at the doctor’s appointment, and Terrence had already gone to work.
“Terrence cared so much for his family. If you ever heard the phrase, ‘Ride or die,’ that’s what he was,” Allison said. “He had to be in contact with you throughout the day. It would be a phone call or a text; he had to know you were OK and had to know how you were doing. If you weren’t able to call him back, he’d try to find you – especially, me.”
It just so happened Allison left her cell phone in the house while going to the doctor’s office.
“He couldn’t get in contact with me. I got home around 11 a.m., and I had gotten some lunch because I was tired, because I had gotten up so early,” Allison said. “I got back, and his car was in the yard. And I was like, ‘OK, I know what this is about.’ Before I got out of my car, he came to the door and asked, ‘Where have you been?’”
Allison’s response, trying to lighten the mood: “Oh, you missed me, huh?”
Before long, Terrence had to return to work.
“Next time, keep your cell phone on you,” she recalled him saying. “You know there are crazy people out there. You know what I do.”
Unthinkable tragedy
Later that day, Allison was told there was a shooting, and Terrence might have been shot.
At first, Allison didn’t think, even if Terrence was shot, that it would be anything serious.
“I’m thinking maybe an arm or leg, because Terrence is Superman. He can make it through anything,” Allison said.
Rashad thought the same.
“I was thinking maybe he might have gotten grazed or hit in the arm, the leg or the foot – but nothing fatal,” Rashad said. “He had a bulletproof vest, so I wasn’t thinking the worst at all. I was calm, calling close family members and letting them know.
“As I was being taken to the hospital, it seemed like I was watching ‘CSI’ or watching some TV show,” she said. “it just didn’t seem real.”
They arrived at McLeod’s emergency room. There, two doctors came out and told them that Terrence had been killed.
“Everybody started crying, but I didn’t cry,” Rashad recalled. “I just stood there, staring at my mom and was just really like, ‘What? There ain’t no way.’ They said he didn’t make it. What happened? What’s going on? How do you just say he didn’t make it?”
Allison did not want to be at the hospital anymore.
“At that point, I left the hospital," Allison said. "I was angry. All my emotions were rolling."
A hero is mourned
Then came the funeral, an outpouring of grief and support from well beyond South Carolina.
“I haven’t been able to watch the funeral yet in its entirety” Allison said. “I had never told my son that. It’s very emotional. The outpouring of the people, everything was so fast and hectic, with the planning and things of that sort.”
But there was that photo of Terrence that she focused on at the funeral, and that was a solace to Allison – for as long as it could.
Then came the End of Watch call.
“That was just gut-wrenching,” she said.
A legacy lives on
The grief will always be there, but the resolve in keeping Terrence’s legacy alive is strong. The Carraway family established the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to continue to keep Sgt. Carraway’s legacy alive by engaging service, stewardship to the community and first responders. Allison has been working on one major project, the SC Fallen Officers Memorial in honor of the late Sgt. Terrence Carraway located on the corner of Main Street and D Avenue in Darlington, Carraway’s hometown.
Proceeds from Thursday’s 5K will benefit the foundation, and Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp, who never got to meet Terrence, was eager to do whatever he could to help the foundation.
“It’s very meaningful,” Tharp said. “I know a lot of people who knew Terrence very well. I certainly got to know Allison very well. What happened that day was a tragedy. And since I’ve been in Darlington, it’s the biggest tragedy that we’ve had here in this area.
“He was a Darlington native, a Darlington son,” Tharp added. “He was a lot of things coaching for young people. ... Everybody I talked to in law enforcement had a world of respect for him.
“It’s important for us to do what we can to support his foundation and support his legacy. We hope to keep building this event and tie it into our Labor Day weekend and let it keep being an annual event. I definitely think it’s a good tie-in.”
Whatever it takes to keep Terrence Carraway’s legacy alive, that’s what his family will do.
“I want him to be remembered as a hero, a man who gave his life to save others,” Rashad said. “He was a man, a selfless man. Not many people would say they would do that. If I could talk to my dad in person now, he would not hesitate to say he would do it again. I KNOW he would.
“Every time when they see his face or hear his name, I want people to not just say, ‘That’s the cop who got shot in Florence,’ I want people to be like, ‘No, that’s the hero that gave his life up for his brothers and sisters.’”
Allison is right there, along with him.
“It’s not a matter of what I want Terrence’s legacy to be, it’s what it just HAS to be,” she said. “He has done so much; I can’t see it not being remembered. So, it is my soul’s desire to ensure that his name will not be forgotten. His deeds speak for themselves; there are so many people who knew him who also won’t allow his memory to go away.
“As time passes, I sometimes get angry and frustrated, because I may forget a little something here and there, but I try to keep the memories fresh,” Allison added. “But we have a lot of pictures and people who I’ve never met still coming up to me and telling me stories of things he did for them that I never knew.”
Doing things for other people is what Terrence felt he was called to do.
“He just helped. That was his gift,” Allison said. “His gift was service.”
SCOTT CHANCEY: Livingston Bridger's tough mentality will pull him through
FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.
“No matter how the ball is set up, put it through the up rights,” South Florence J.V. place-kicker Livingston Bridger tweeted during the early part of this past season.
The ball could be tilted one way or the other. It could be wobbling because of a bad snap. Sometimes, the ball even goes through or over the holder’s hands, and the kicker has to help chase it down.
No matter the challenge, the goal is the same: To make it work. Bridger, from his Sept. 3 tweet, shows he knows the meaning of that.
That’s true in football. That can also be true in life.
A lot of football players see wrestling as a way to become better on the field. When Florence One Schools started wrestling for this season, Bridger joined the Bruin wrestling squad. But on the first night of competition, he suffered a severe neck injury (broken C5, fractured C6). After surgery, he had some arm movement (and some finger movement), but still no leg movement.
Yet Bridger, a sophomore, pushes every day with the same resolve he had while making that Sept. 3 tweet.
“As of yesterday, they had taken the feeding tube out and oxygen tube out, which is a pretty positive sign for him,” South athletic director Cody Slaughter said. “He’s making good progress. It’s just kind of going to be a long road for him.”
Since then, school families from all over the area have kept Bridger in their prayers.
"It’s been hard on everyone. It’s been hard on his teammates, the kid who wrestled against him. It was just unfortunate,” Slaughter said. “We hope to move forward and dedicate our seasons to him. And hopefully, one day, he’ll be back here doing things with us.”
On Friday, Slaughter and South wrestling coach Marquise Camp drove to see Bridger at MUSC in Charleston.
“He’s very positive, very upbeat, very hopeful that his situation will improve,” Slaughter said.
And, indeed, Bridger has.
According to a Facebook page, “Prayers for Livingston #bridgerstgrong,” Leslie Moore posted, “This kid has so much heart and strength within himself, he will not quit. His positive attitude is still there, and he knows the journey ahead of him.”
Bridger is now out of the intensive care unit, and he can go without the neck brace for small amounts of time.
Next, Bridger will continue his rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center, in Atlanta.
The testimony through Bridger’s friends on his Facebook page tells of the determination he has always had.
Now, this is his next chance for that determination to shine through once again. There’s hope.
After all, like the mind of a resolute kicker, Bridger is looking up and straight ahead.
Trinity Collegiate boys' golf fits mold of dynasty with third state crown in four full seasons
CONWAY, S.C. − Family was the key to Trinity Collegiate’s run to its third state golf championship in four full seasons. Players pull for each other, compete for each other.
In team golf, that’s a way of life.
But after devoted University of South Carolina fan Steven McKay, father of Titan sophomore Tristen McKay, died last month of cancer, coach Michael Hawk’s players remembered team family is also about those relationships off the course. While they always rally around each other in practice and in competition, they especially rallied around the McKay family and donned garnet ribbons on their caps in tribute to Steven’s Gamecock fandom.
For a deep and talented team like Trinity Collegiate, that was just one more piece of motivation as the Titans dominated SCISA’s Class 3A field on Coastal Carolina University’s Hackler Course.
“It means a lot to really put into perspective that what you shoot on the golf course isn’t the biggest storyline in people’s world,” said Titan star Gene Zeigler, a USC golf signee who came up with the idea for ribbons on their hats. “It really puts into perspective how much family means, and how we can be family to Tristen during that time.”
Trinity’s No. 2 golfer, Pake June, is close to the McKay family.
“The ribbon means everything,” June said. “Tristen is somebody who I’m real close to, and I was real close to his father. We won this tournament for him, and it was good to have him on our hats.”
As for the state tournament, the Titans won by 12 strokes over Porter Gaud. After the Titans scored a 9-over-par 297 in Monday’s first-round team totals, they finished Tuesday at 3 over. Trinity was led by Zeigler. He and June finished as state runners-up with even-par 144s. Zeigler was tied with First Baptist’s Zach Adams at 71 after the first round, but Adams carded another 71 Tuesday to claim medalist honors at 142.
On the par-4 18, Zeigler made one final charge, hitting to the green with an eagle-putt opportunity, which could have forced a possible playoff. But it was not meant to be, and he three-putted to finish the second around at 73.
“I told him on the tee box that the team was in pretty good shape (to win state), and that if he wanted to make a run for it off the tee with his driver, he had quite a bit of wiggle room. So that was the best opportunity for him to win for himself,” Titan coach Michael Hawk said of Zeigler, who was also state runner-up in 2019. “And, he took it and hit a great shot.”
Hawk was not surprised that Zeigler could make the kind of tee shot at 18 that he did.
“Gene is a phenomenal player,” Hawk said. “Every time he tees it up, he has an opportunity to win. Being with him on our team the past six years has been a great joy of mine, seeing him from the seventh grade all the way to his senior year in development and what he’s been able to accomplish.”
June, meanwhile, also helped set the Titan tone with a two-day total of 144 (75-71).
“Having the opportunity to go really low at the top takes a lot of pressure off the other kids on the team to just go out and play their game,” Hawk said. “Pake is another one of those kids who every time he comes to tee off, he has an opportunity to win.”
Teammate Drew Jeffords also scored a 71 Tuesday after carding a 76 Monday for an overall 147. And, Jay Smith’s score was the other one that counted Tuesday with a 76 (131 total).
The Titans only lose Zeigler to graduation. With that in mind, Jeffords looks ahead to what kind of success possibly awaits their program in the future.
But while looking ahead, he looks back, knowing what Steven McKay would tell the Titans right now in their bask of glory.
“He’d say, ‘Good job!’” Jeffords said. “He’d day, “Drew, Tristen, Pake, you’ve got two more years to get it done again!”
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (297-291−588)
Gene Zeigler (71-73−144); Pake June (71-73−144); Thomas Davis (77-86−163); Drew Jeffords (76-71−147); Jay Smith (75-76−131).
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (324-334−658)
Landen Seiffert (74-77−151); Collin Stone (74-77−163); Ben Banksen (82-83−165); Thomas Gainey (86-93−196).
SCOTT CHANCEY: Heart, faith keep Jerry Lee going
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence American Legion Post 1 baseball is back. For Jerry Lee, it couldn’t get here fast enough to watch the team so near and dear to his heart.
Will he be there for Friday’s home opener? Count on it.
At 87 years old, and a three-time cancer survivor, Lee isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
The only thing that HAS slowed down – as in, DRAMTICALLY slowed down – are those three ping-pong-sized tumors (stage 3 lymphoma) that are in his stomach.
One had been there since 2015, and the other two showed up in 2017.
It’s the third cancer occurrence in his life, and Lee didn’t feel like going through the chemo experience like he did in the early 1970s to treat another Stage 3 occurrence in the same area.
“Even though they said there were pills, and (side effects) might not be as bad, I still didn’t want to do it,” Lee recalled. “So, we agreed to do nothing. We would just watch it.”
So, on four-month intervals, Lee would return to the doctor’s office to monitor the progress of the tumor(s).
“They just grew so slow,” Lee said. “I’ve always believed, and was brought up in a Christian home. I don’t think anyone but one person could have caused that.”
Four-month intervals were lengthened to six months.
And six months to 12, which is the case now.
Living by hope, leaning on his faith, Lee presses ahead and continues to follow the same passion that made him a Rainwater Award winner in 1952 (given from 1947 to 1975), and a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame.
And he was surely instrumental in another ceremony, handed out in the spirit of that Rainwater Award since 2001: The Florence One Schools male and female athletes of the year. And in 2009, Lee himself was honored with the Jerry Lee Gotta Have Heart Award, given to an athlete who has thrived through adversity (this year’s winner was South Florence softball star Gracelyn Flowers).
How did that award originate? One can thank former F1S Superintendent Larry Jackson, and the passages from legendary sports writer Grantland Rice:
“For when the One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, he writes not that you Won or Lost — but How you played the game.”
Lee has obviously played this game of life in the most admirable role. He’s a Pee Dee sports legend. But in the modest way he approaches life, one would never know it.
That’s because he insists the grace of God keeps him going.
“I do think it’s a miracle,” Lee said.
Keep believing, Jerry. Keep pushing ahead.
The next day awaits. The next game awaits.
Friday night at American Legion Field, to be exact.
Will Jerry Lee be there? Count on it.
Kevin Harvick to honor fallen soldier who saw first NASCAR race at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Marissa Alexander has a treasure trove of memories for her 15-year-old twins.
Photos, videos. Oh, the stories she could tell.
Remember when she fell in love with that class-clown, LeRoy, while in high school, in Virginia? Or the journey the two shared after getting married in 1999 and building their futures in the Army?
They wanted distinguished military careers. They wanted a family.
They wanted it all.
LeRoy had found his calling at Fort Bragg as a staff sergeant and Green Beret in the Special Forces. Meanwhile, Marissa was rising through the ranks after graduating from Howard University on an ROTC scholarship.
As if things couldn’t get any better, their dreams of a family were finally coming true, as in-vitro fertilization was going to bring them children x’s 2. Those twins, Avery LeRoy and Alaya Leigh, were going to have a staff sergeant for a father and a captain (and future Major) for a mother.
The twins’ arrival would complete their world.
But on June 3, 2005, another arrival would shatter Marissa’s world – that of two uniformed officers knocking at her door.
“‘Ma’am, can we please come in?’” the two uniformed officers pleaded to Marissa.
“No!” Marissa shouted, five months pregnant
But still, there they were, the two uniformed officers waiting to inform Marissa that LeRoy was killed in Afghanistan when a bomb exploded near their vehicle during Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I just felt like if they came into the house, that makes it real. If they just stay outside, it’s not real.” Marissa said. “I can prevent this from actually happening, or being true.”
But it was true, and Marissa’s friend had finally persuaded her to let the officers in – one a notifying officer and the other a chaplain.
While hearing the news about her husband, the enormity of it all made Marissa pass out.
“After hearing, ‘Ma’am, we regret to inform you …’ the next thing I remember was I was on the ground in front of the refrigerator, five months pregnant and as big as a house,” she said. “I don’t remember how I got there. I don’t remember any words.”
A future was then ahead, devastatingly different from what she had at first envisioned.
Now came a funeral. A burial at Arlington National Cemetery.
All of this while Marissa was trying to preserve the health of the twins while dealing with side-splitting grief.
“I still had to give myself shots of hormones to keep the pregnancy healthy on my own,” Marissa said. “I do remember going to the obstetrician and requesting something to help me, and she prescribed me Prozac. But I didn’t think that was a good idea. And then, I developed an acute case of anxiety, and my parents came that night to be with me. It was just so challenging. But the kids were developing fine, so I was so thankful for that.”
Avery and Alaya were born healthy on Sept. 28, 2005, with rotating family members in the delivery room, as well as a photo of LeRoy. Avery was the first, born 4 pounds, 15 ounces at 9:11 a.m. at Fort Bragg’s Womack Army Medical Center.
“They had given me an IV just in case there were any complications and there would have to be a caesarian,” Marissa said. “Avery came out on the third push. But Alaya was like, “Oh, I’ve got all this real estate now, so I’m just going to stay here.”
Thirty-seven minutes later, Alaya was born.
“They wanted to give me a caesarian, but I said, ‘I had pushed out one baby already. You’re not going to cut me now to get this baby out!’ So, we kept on working, and she finally came out,” Marissa said.
As Avery and Alaya grow older, they only know their late father through those photos, videos and stories.
“I do the best I can. I try to tell them stories about him,” Marissa said of the twins, who will be 16 in September. “We’ve gone to different events in honor of him. As they’ve grown into young adults, trying to grapple with the idea of, ‘This is my dad, but I didn’t really have a relationship with him.’ They’re just trying to figure out how and why things are the way they are.
“Over time, I’ve pulled back a little bit on telling them stuff, and I try to let it be that they ask me because they’re getting older,” she said. “I think they’ll reflect and think, ‘Well, mom. What about this?’ Or ‘What about that?’ If I just keep feeling them information, they could be like, ‘Well, I don’t really have a relationship with him, Mom.’”
Meanwhile, the latest movement to tell LeRoy’s story and keep his memory alive is this Memorial Day Weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, which takes place Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with two-time Southern 500 champion Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford windshield donning the name: “SSG Alexander.”
“There isn’t any sport that honors the military any better than NASCAR,” said Harvick, who won the NASCAR Cup points crown in 2014. “I know a lot of sports do a lot of things for our military, but when you roll into this particular weekend with the Coke 600 and you are a part of the celebration and remembrance for all the things that have happened with our military, to see the support that NASCAR and everybody in our garage gives the military, especially on this particular weekend, is something that gives you goosebumps. We are honored to carry the name of Staff Sgt. Alexander on our car this weekend.”
It’s also fitting that the defending Southern 500 champion Harvick don Alexander’s name on his car, because Alexander’s first visit to a NASCAR Cup race was at none other than Darlington Raceway for the 2002 Southern 500 that Jeff Gordon won.
While on a previous deployment in Kosovo, LeRoy became enthralled with video games that also included NASCAR while playing with his friend and fellow soldier, Justin Schreppel.
“I then made him watch ‘Days of Thunder’ and the 2002 Daytona 500,” Schreppel said with a laugh. “We returned to the United States in May, and I mentioned the 2002 Southern 500, and with LeRoy, four of us (Schreppel, Alexander, and a couple of other friends) went to the race. It was a big rain delay, but LeRoy was thrilled to be there, and nothing was going to break his spirit, especially something like the rain. We spent all day, and when he finally had a couple of cheap beers, the track dried, the fans came out of the tree line and it was GO time!”
Curiosity then got the best of Alexander, as he wanted to feel the power of the cars as they blasted by.
“Eventually, I watched LeRoy as his hat would get blown off with ease,” Schreppel said. “But he loved every second of it, and that produced a smile and laugh that not many of us had seen up close.”
Schreppel, meanwhile, soon went through the process of re-enlisting. Although he did the official paperwork at Fort Bragg, he was able to choose the site of his ceremony. In 2003, his re-enlistment was held on a non-race day at the now-closed Rockingham Speedway at its Victory Lane. LeRoy and Marissa were also there, in full dress, like Schreppel.
“We went from strangers to friends in a matter of a month,” Schreppel said, sharing his memories of LeRoy. He retired from the Army in 2012 after a 22-year career. “(LeRoy) represented the idea of, ‘Laugh, have fun and work hard.’ Kosovo and the Army brought us together, with watching a NASCAR race as the catalyst. He could have easily said, “He was the version of a person that is between a friend and a brother. I loved him more than both and was saddened to lose him more than my own family.”
Alexander’s legacy also lives through his military honors: The Army Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Special Forces Tab. He was also posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
But to Marissa Alexander, LeRoy will be way more than just a name on a NASCAR windshield – or tombstone in Arlington National Cemetery. That’s why she’s thankful for moments like these, where more people will learn about LeRoy through races like the one today.
“Every day is a day of remembrance for me,” said Marissa, who is stationed in South Korea. Friday would have marked 22 years of her marriage to LeRoy.
Looking ahead, Marissa returns with her twins to the United States for good this Tuesday. On Wednesday, which will have been 16 years since LeRoy’s death, she and her family will visit his grave at Arlington National.
After a short time with family, Marissa and her twins will then re-locate to Fort Sam Houston in Texas, where she has one more year of service left until her retirement.
Alaya is as excited as ever to learn how to drive.
“She’s definitely got a love for speed like her father had,” Marissa said, laughing. “And my Avery looks just like LeRoy. He looks exactly like him.”
LeRoy Edward Alexander’s memory will live on. The photos, videos and stories – and NASCAR races like today − will make sure of that.
“It’s the honor of it,” Marissa said. “He died for his country.”