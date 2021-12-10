 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah-Pamplico holds off Lake City charge for 63-58 win
0 Comments
top story
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Hannah-Pamplico holds off Lake City charge for 63-58 win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
_A738747-ARW_DxO_DeepPRIME.jpg

Hannah-Pamplico's Tyris Jenkins (3) goes up for the layup while Lake City's Qualek Washington defends during Friday's game.

 WILLIAM HESTER/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

LAKE CITY, S.C. − When Hannah-Pamplico is off and running, the Raiders are hard to stop. In the third quarter of Friday's game, Lake City found out the hard way.

Coach Jimmy Williams' team, ranked fifth in Class A, used a 21-2 run in the third quarter to pull away. Then, they made just enough stops to hold off a furious Panther charge and win 63-58 to sweep the non-region series.

Hannah-Pamplico also beat the Panthers in overtime Tuesday by the score of 74-66.

"Our goal for non-region play was to finish at least 50-50. Right now, we're a little ahead of that, 4-1 in non-region," said Williams, whose team is 5-1, overall. "But we've got some tough Christmas tournament competition coming up, and that will get us ready for our region."

At halftime, the score was tied at 23, so Williams decided to change strategy.

"We kind of came out to start with a 1-2-2 zone, and it didn't work well," Williams said. "So, we decided after that to come out in the third quarter man-to man and take our chances and get some stops and speed the game up because they were slowing us down."

Team speed has been one of the Raiders' strengths the past couple of years.

"We're pretty good when we're running, so that's what we wanted to do: Speed it up," Williams said.

Hannah-Pamplico trailed 29-25 early in the third before tying the score and starting its pivotal run. The Raiders' Cyrus Ellison scored seven of his team-high 17 points during that third quarter. Other teammates also made their presences known. 

After a steal and layup by H-P's Zander Poston tied it at 29, an Ellison layup sparked his team to pull away. During the run, Josh McNeil blocked a shot by Lake City's Mykel Croker and sank a 3-pointer for a 41-31 lead with 3:46 left in the quarter.

A layup by Jatorri Bartell-Gray later stretched the Raiders' biggest lead to 46-31.

"The third quarter, we came out a little flat," said Panthers coach Stan Adams, whose team is 1-6. "That has been our Achilles' heel all year. All year long, we've come out flat on the regular."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But then, the Panthers regrouped and rallied.

After Lake City's star, Shamontae Burgess was kept in check, the Panthers received a huge momentum boost by Qualek Washington, who made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone (he finished with a game-high 22). Washington even scored 12 of his team's final 14 points from 3-point range. His final 3-pointer tied it at 56 with 1:45 left.

"(Washington) put us in a pickle," Williams said. "And then, we told the kids we've got to stop the run."

The Raiders did just that when Tyris Jenkins sank a jumper to give his team the lead for good. Poston followed with a basket, and the Panthers were unable to make another push.

The game ended with a dunk by Ellison.

Raider teammate Kenny Fleming was also in double figures with 14 points, and Quay Singletary finished with 11 for the Panthers.

H-P;8;15;23;17--63

LC;13;10;10;25--58

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (63)

Kenny Fleming 14, Poston 8, Jenkins 4, Cyrus Ellison 17, Graham 2, McNeil 9, Bartell-Gray 6, Davis 3.

LAKE CITY (58)

Croker 8, Burgess 6, Butler 2, Quay Singletary 11, Howard 4, Rose 3, Qualek Washington 22, McKnight 2.

RECORDS: H-P 5-1, LC 1-6.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert