Hannah-Pamplico, Lake View set for Thursday showdown

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The Hannah-Pamplico Raiders are back in the Class A playoffs with an outside shot at a first-round home game.

But before the postseason, there is Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. game at No. 9 Lake View. The Raiders, who won last year’s contest, have a chance to record back-to-back wins over the Wild Gators (6-3 overall, 2-1 Region 6-A) for the first time in program history.

“It feels good to get over the hump,” Raiders coach Jamie Johnson said, referring to his team’s 42-21 win over Green Sea Floyds that clinched his team’s spot in the playoffs. “We’ve been close to our potential the last several weeks. We played great football against Lamar, and we lost by a point to top-ranked Johnsonville. I think we have a good team. Our players are young and confident at the right time. Anyone in our region can make a playoff run, for sure.”

The word, “run,” is especially paramount to the Raiders in sophomore Jamarcus Williams. He has rushed this season for 1,626 yards and 13 touchdowns on 141 carries (11.53 yards per carry).

“Jamarcus just needs to keep being Jamarcus,” said Johnson, whose team is 4-5 and 1-2. “By the time his high school career is over, he might be the best player I have ever coached in my life.”

The Raiders’ passing attack has also risen to another level with sophomore quarterback Wade Poston. He has passed for 1,222 yards this season on 83-of-149 passing for 10 touchdowns. He has an average of 14.72 yards per completion.

“With Jamarcus and Wade, hopefully the dudes will stay dudes,” Johnson said. “They have been dudes on the field all year, making big plays for us. We put together a tough schedule to make them grow up pretty quick, and we think they have done just that. Wade has matured tremendously this season. He’s a great leader, and nobody outworks him.”

Johnson believes his team’s most significant improvement has been on defense.

“We’re getting better on defense; we’re communicating well and tackling well,” Johnson said. “If we can keep that going, I feel we’ll be alright.”