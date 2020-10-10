 Skip to main content
Hannah-Pamplico rallies in 4th, tops Timmonsville 36-20
PREP FOOTBALL

Hannah-Pamplico rallies in 4th, tops Timmonsville 36-20

Timmonsville vs. Hannah-Pamplico

Hannah-Pamplico's Floyd Eaddy runs with the ball during the Raiders' 36-20 come-from-behind victory over Timmonsville on Friday in Pamplico.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 36-20 come-from-behind victory over Timmonsville on Friday in high school football action.

The Raiders' Davian Coaxum had two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Teammate Floyd Eaddy also had two touchdowns.

Timmonsville’s Jamari Bennett scored a touchdown.

The Raiders improved to 1-2 overall and 1-2 Region 5-A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Whirlwinds fell to 1-2, 0-2 in Region 5-A and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

