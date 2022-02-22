Hannah-Pamplico rallies late, holds off Carvers Bay in OT

PAMPLICO, S.C. − Hannah-Pamplico erased a late four-point deficit against Carvers Bay to force overtime, then held off the Bears for a 76-72 victory Tuesday in the third round of the 1A state playoffs.
The Raiders (22-6) will play Scott's Branch for the lower state title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Florence Center. The Eagles knocked H-P out of the playoffs last season.
The marquee matchup lived up to the billing and then some as two of the top-ranked teams in the state squared off for the third time this season. The away team won the previous two meetings, but that was not the case Monday.
In a very tightly contested contest, no team had more than five-point advantage until the fourth quarter when H-P went up 55-49 early.
But the Bears (20-6) went on an 8-0 run not long after to grab their first lead of the game since the second quarter and held a 67-63 advantage with time winding down.
Cyrus Ellison's bucket with less than a minute to go brought the Raiders back within two, and after a missed shot on 1-and-1 attempt by Carvers Bay, Ellison converted on a pair of free throws at the other end with 14.9 seconds left.
A potential game-winning basket by Tyris Jenkins as time expired was waved off due to a traveling violation and the teams headed to overtime. There, Josh McNeil gave H-P a 74-72 lead and Ellison put the finishing touches on the victory with a easy layup under the basket with less than 30 seconds to go.
Missed free throws hurt CBHS in the later periods as the Bears connected on just 5 of 10 shots from the charity stripe, including going 0 for 4 in OT.
McNeil led all scorers with 27 points for H-P. Ellison added 14 followed by Jenkins with 12 and Zander Poston with 10.
Tevin Young led the Bears with 19 points, which put him at over 1,000 for his career. Havaughn Green and Ketrick Porter followed with 12 each and JaVon Walker added 11.
CARVERS BAY (72)
Tevin Young 19, Havaughn Green 12, Ketrick Porter 12, JaVon Walker 11, Moore 5, Grate 2, Brockington 1.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (76)
Josh McNeil 27, Cyrus Ellison 14, Tyris Jenkins 12, Zander Poston 10, Bartell-Gray 8, Sellers 5.