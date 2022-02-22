Hannah-Pamplico rallies late, holds off Carvers Bay in OT

PAMPLICO, S.C. − Hannah-Pamplico erased a late four-point deficit against Carvers Bay to force overtime, then held off the Bears for a 76-72 victory Tuesday in the third round of the 1A state playoffs.

The Raiders (22-6) will play Scott's Branch for the lower state title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Florence Center. The Eagles knocked H-P out of the playoffs last season.

The marquee matchup lived up to the billing and then some as two of the top-ranked teams in the state squared off for the third time this season. The away team won the previous two meetings, but that was not the case Monday.

In a very tightly contested contest, no team had more than five-point advantage until the fourth quarter when H-P went up 55-49 early.

But the Bears (20-6) went on an 8-0 run not long after to grab their first lead of the game since the second quarter and held a 67-63 advantage with time winding down.

Cyrus Ellison's bucket with less than a minute to go brought the Raiders back within two, and after a missed shot on 1-and-1 attempt by Carvers Bay, Ellison converted on a pair of free throws at the other end with 14.9 seconds left.

