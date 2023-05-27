Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McBEE, S.C. – Home runs, hugs and history made.

The Hannah-Pamplico High School softball team put its name firmly in the school record books Friday – and celebrated by providing its own fireworks along the way.

In the third and decisive game of the 1A championship series against Lewisville, the Raiders belted four home runs to power their way to an 8-5 victory and claim not only the first state title in program history, but the first team title in school history as well.

“Little ol’ Pamplico…you know it’s kind of the last team you would think,” freshman outfielder Chloe Cooper said afterwards. “We had a rough first season my seventh-grade year, and then last season we (were) runner-up in lower state, and then this season you know we made it all the way.

“We’ve had our community behind us since day one and it just feels good to be there for them.”

H-P coach Amber Knight, a former softball standout and school alum, likely knows more than most the significance of her squad’s accomplishment.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Knight said. “…This team is special to me. Not just because it’s my first full year as head coach, but my seniors this year were my first group – they were my seventh graders when I started.

“So kind of that full transition from me (when) I started doing stats then I was kind of the assistant coach, and now being the head coach with those girls made it super sweet.”

While not as much of a wait as the school itself, Friday’s victory still felt like the culmination of a long journey for a lot of the players, who even as underclassmen have been in the program for several years.

“I started playing with these girls when I was in eighth grade, and we’ve just been waiting on it for a long time,” sophomore outfielder Payten Poston said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but this is a really good feeling.”

Pamplico’s offense got on track against Lions’ starter Sarah Owens at the end of Game 2, and that momentum certainly seemed to carry over to McBee High School.

With smaller dimensions and a steady wind blowing out most of the game, both teams took full advantage early. Jadan Lee started things off with a solo shot in the bottom of the first as H-P built a 2-0 advantage.

But Lewisville responded with a three-run shot by Alyssa Rollings next inning to take the lead. It was the only big hit given up by Raiders freshman starter Kadence Poston, however. She bounced back to finish with nine strikeouts – keeping the Lions in the park the rest of the way.

That was not the case for Owens, as Pamplico reclaimed the lead in its next at-bat thanks to Payten. She drilled a two-run shot to center that scored Katelyn Scott to put the Raiders up 4-3.

“It was carrying really (well),” Payten said. “I hit my first home run tonight, so that was really big for me. We’ve been struggling against this pitcher a little bit in the first game, but we figured out kind of where to stand in the box…it’s really just more confidence and mental.”

It was 4-4 when H-P took the lead for good. Cooper doubled and Meredith Stone brought her home on a sacrifice fly. Junior Izzy Davis then added another tally with a solo homer, H-P’s third round-tripper of the game, for a 6-4 advantage.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Cooper launched the final homer and the final blow for the Raiders – a two-run blast that gave Pamplico an 8-4 lead with six outs to go.

She finished the game 3 for 3 with a homer, two doubles and three runs scored.

“We knew that the wind was flying out,(so) just get good contact and the wind was going to take it somewhere,” Cooper said. “I was looking for something inside…my last at-bat I hit something backside, but I didn’t quite have enough power.

“I was just looking for a screwball and I took it to left field.”

The Lions added a run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a leadoff double and an error, but that was all as senior third baseman Riley Calcutt threw to Davis at first for the final out and the start of a celebration decades in the making.

“Just the dogfight mentality,” Knight said of her team. “They stayed up, they looked good all the way here, they didn’t let themselves get down and they kept bouncing back – which is what we needed.

“We needed a bounce back, and we found that spark every single inning.”

LHS 031 000 1 – 5 4 1

H-P 222 020 x – 8 8 2

WP – Kadence Poston (7 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 H, 9 K, 2 BB, HBP). LP – Sarah Owens (6 IP, 8 ER, 8 H, 7 K, 3 BB).

LEADING HITTTERS – LHS: Sydney Rollins 1-4, 2B, R; Alyssa Rollings 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Laney Lambert 1-3, 2B, R. H-P: Anna Claire Stone 1-4; Jadan Lee 1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R; Chloe Cooper 3-3, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Meredith Stone 1-1, RBI; Izzy Davis 1-3, HR, RBI; Payten Poston 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.

RECORD: LHS 27-4. H-P 21-5.