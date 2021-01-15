Hannah-Pamplico squads sweep Timmonsville

PAMLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back in securing a 59-37 victory over Timmonsville on Friday at the H-P gymnasium.
The victory keeps the Raiders (4-1, 2-0) in first place in Region 5-A and drops the Whirlwinds to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in region play.
H-P was led by a trio of scorers in Victor Jackson (15), Davian Coaxum (13) and Cyrus Ellison (11). Jackson had 10 points in the first half, including nine in the opening stanza, while Coaxum added seven through the first 16 minutes.
Ellison, who was dealing with a high ankle sprain, found his footing in the third quarter with eight points and also pulled down eight rebounds.
The Raiders led 28-10 at the break and built a 27-point advantage at one point behind their big trio and a solid scoring night all around. Mikayon White added eight points and Zander Poston finished with six as nine players on the H-P bench found the scoresheet.
It was a tough night shooting on the other side as Timmonsville put up single-digit points in each of the first three quarters. The Whirlwinds found a little offensive rhythm in the fourth, outscoring the Raiders 20-16 in the frame.
Christian Taylor and Jaheim Greene led the way offensive as each posted a game-high 15 points. Taylor also finished with a double-double as he pulled down 19 rebounds in the contest.
T 4 6 7 20 – 37
HP 17 11 15 16 – 59
TIMMONSVILLE (37)
Christian Taylor 15, Jaheim Greene 15, Dudley 3, Wilds 2, Ennis 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (59)
Victor Jackson 14, Davian Coaxum 13, Cyrus Ellison 11, White 8, Poston 6, Sellers 2, Fleming 2, Jenkins 2, Lawson 1
GIRLS
Hannah-Pamplico 44
Timmonsville 26
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Led by a balanced scoring effort, Hannah-Pamplico pulled away from Timmonsville in the second half to pick up its first victory of the season.
The Raiders outscored THS 28-13 over the final 16 minutes, led by Jakiya Wilson and Willanna Peterson. Wilson and Peterson combined for 15 points in the points in the second half and 21 in the game. Wilson led the way with 12.
But H-P had seven players reach the scoreboard. Peterson finished with nine while Jayla Graham added eight and Isabelly Davis chimed in with seven.
Janiya Scott-Rouse was the lone Whirlwind in double figures. She finished with 12 points as well followed by Akeelah Hawkins with six.