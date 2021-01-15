Hannah-Pamplico squads sweep Timmonsville

PAMLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back in securing a 59-37 victory over Timmonsville on Friday at the H-P gymnasium.

The victory keeps the Raiders (4-1, 2-0) in first place in Region 5-A and drops the Whirlwinds to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in region play.

H-P was led by a trio of scorers in Victor Jackson (15), Davian Coaxum (13) and Cyrus Ellison (11). Jackson had 10 points in the first half, including nine in the opening stanza, while Coaxum added seven through the first 16 minutes.

Ellison, who was dealing with a high ankle sprain, found his footing in the third quarter with eight points and also pulled down eight rebounds.

The Raiders led 28-10 at the break and built a 27-point advantage at one point behind their big trio and a solid scoring night all around. Mikayon White added eight points and Zander Poston finished with six as nine players on the H-P bench found the scoresheet.

It was a tough night shooting on the other side as Timmonsville put up single-digit points in each of the first three quarters. The Whirlwinds found a little offensive rhythm in the fourth, outscoring the Raiders 20-16 in the frame.