Hannah-Pamplico to play in newly renovated stadium

PAMPLICO, S.C. − When Hannah-Pamplico takes the field Sept. 9 against Andrews it will be in a new − or at least freshly renovated − stadium that will feature four times the number of seats, a dedicated student section and an air conditioned press box.

“Our kids deserve the best,” said H-P Football Coach Jamie Johnson as he oversaw his team’s first practice of the season. “Our board, our administration has definitely committed to athletics. If you look around, our facilities are second to none in 1A and that just adds the cherry on top − that beautiful facility over there.”

“It’s an exciting time. The kids are excited about it, the community is too,” Johnson said.

“I think it just adds to what we’ve done around here. We’re no longer the laughing stock of 1A football,” Johnson said. Now we compete, we beat the Lake Views and we beat some people and it’s just going to put us over the top − I hope.”

The school will compete in Region 6A − the smallest region in the state − with perennial football powerhouse Lake View along with Green Sea-Floyds, Lamar and Latta. Lamar, Lake View and Green Sea-Floyds all made it past the opening round of last year’s tournament with Lamar only one win away from playing for the state title.

The most renovated stadium − the visitor’s side was left as-was − features metal bleachers with a center section of premium seating. It offers a one-story modern press box with room atop for video crews and air conditioning for those inside the box.

The new stadium spreads out onto the hillside more than it’s predecessor − grassy space that had been used for seating.

It replaces a much smaller brick and concrete structure that was built just after the school, Johnson said.

“I’ve been told 1963. The school opened before they played downtown behind the old middle school,” Johnson said. “They gave us the bleachers for free because they put it on upside down so the smooth part was actually underneath.”

“It was very uncomfortable watching a football game here. Not because of the product on the field but because of the stands,” he said.

“We went from being able to seat 500 people in our stands comfortably, most people had to bring a chair and sit on the hill,” Johnson said. “Now we can seat 2,000 comfortably. We’re excited that everybody actually gets a seat now and our students can have a true student section.”

The school is also working on an upgrade to the stadium entrance that will, by the time the team opens its home schedule, have a brick and wrought iron entrance that will match features at the other school fields.

All the school’s fields will also sport new scoreboards.

“Hopefully the track will get done here by the end of August as well,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he and the rest of the school’s coaches are working to make sure the team is ready to win in the stadium.

“We hope so, if we can stay healthy,” he said. “We have some good pieces, I’m excited about what we have. We have 17 freshmen that played last year.”