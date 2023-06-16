PAMPLICO, S.C. – With the playoffs looming, Hannah-Pamplico softball coach Amber Knight wasn’t particularly pleased with what she was seeing from her squad in practice every day.

So she made a decision – a seemingly drastic one – as Knight shook up much of the Raiders' defense and lineup.

“I think in that March area – we got complacent,” she said. “…Even though if you’d have told me, ‘Coach you’re going to switch up your entire lineup and your entire field before the playoffs,’ I would have told you (that) you were crazy…but it was what we were seeing.

“But I tell the girls all the time, ’Ya’ll work too hard for me not to set you up the best way I can.’”

The move paid off in the best possible way as H-P’s offense caught fire and helped carry the Raiders all the way to the 1A state championship – the first program history and first girls’ state title in school history.

For the bold move and helping guide her squad to the historic championship, Knight has been named the Morning News Softball Coach of the Year.

It’s been a process for Knight, who has been with the program for six years, but just completed her first full season as the head coach after taking over for former coach Kirk Mays, who died in 2022.

“It’s really just been a team effort,” Knight said. “We’ve been working to build this program for the last couple years. Coach Mays was instrumental in the development of the girls…We’ve been strong defensively for a while, but were lacking on the offensive side, so coach Mays was a fantastic hitting coach. He taught me a ton about the offensive side of this game.

“So really just the work of all of the coaches, past and present.”

The result was a 21-5 campaign that saw the Raiders produce one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent memory. Pamplico went 8-1 in the playoffs with the only loss coming to Lewisville in the opening game of the state championship series by a 1-0 score.

H-P shined on both sides of the ball as it outscored opponents 84-9 in the process with five shutouts. After the 1-0 loss to the Lions, Knight's squad turned the tide in the final two games to claim the state crown by outscoring Lewisville 19-6.

“Our bats got hot, our defense was solid, our pitchers – they’ve been pretty much lights out all season,” Knight said. “…It was just one of those scenarios where literally everything got hot and everything started working when we needed it to.”

Lots of work with the pitching machine was a key factor, she added, along with the lineup changes. The Raiders had a whole new outfield and catcher when the postseason started as well as different 5-7 hitters in the lineup.

The rest is indeed history as H-P celebrated just the third state championship at the school to go along with state boys’ track titles in 1987 and 1990.

It was a milestone moment, and one that Knight had a unique perspective on as a former Pamplico player herself.

“I was with my seniors for the past two days at the North-South game and I told them, ‘I walk past the trophy every day and I still don’t believe that it happened,”’ she said. “…It means a lot to the girls, because obviously they’re the ones that won it, but for me and other Raiders − even not just softball players; all the Raider athletes − this is super-sweet knowing we finally brought a title home.”