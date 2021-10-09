 Skip to main content
Hannah-Pamplico's Praylow sets Methodist University record
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

KOBE.jpg

Former Hannah-Pamplico standout Kobe Praylow (left) broke the Methodist University all-time record for kick return yardage last weekend against Huntingdon College.

 Wesley Jones/Methodist University Sports Information Office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. − Kobe Praylow ran his way into the Methodist University record books last weekend.

The former Hannah-Pamplico High standout returned seven kickoffs for 159 yards. That sent Praylow past Vaugh Cross for the most kickoff return yardage in school history with 1,382.

The junior also caught two touchdown passes in the Monarchs' 48-21 loss to Huntingdon College − matching his career high in both 2018 and 2019. He wound up with six receptions for 35 yards.

Praylow had 27 catches for 257 yards entering play on Saturday. His three TD catches this year is a new career high.

He's also returned 10 kickoffs for 245 yards. His best season came in 2019 when he had 17 returns for 442 yards and a score.

